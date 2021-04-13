New York, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Virus Testing Diagnostic Kits Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058577/?utm_source=GNW

PLUS Analysis of Leading Virus Testing Diagnostic Kits Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios



Emerging Economies to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Virus Testing Diagnostic Kits Manufacturers

Emerging countries such as India, Brazil, and China are providing the private health sector with advanced and growing markets, & multinational companies have established a presence in these countries by partnering or acquiring local diagnostic companies. In developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil, where increasing living standards and an ageing population lead to increased demand for chronic disease diagnosis and management, the burden of illness is changing. All these variables are expected to deliver lucrative growth prospects for manufacturers of virus diagnostic kits.



Low Accessibility to Virus Diagnostic Kits Across LMIC Economies

The field of diagnosis differs from other areas of the pharmaceutical industry. There is a shorter life cycle for virus diagnostic products and there are differences in the method of regulatory approval. The diagnostic market is expanding, especially in emerging countries owing to growing government initiatives to enhance healthcare facilities coupled with a growing patient pool. However, several people in emerging economies have limited access to diagnostic tests that are easily accessible across developed economies.



UNIQUE COVID-19 VARIATIONS–only available in this this report are dedicated analysis of 4 different rebound scenarios of how the market will develop – no matter how COVID-19 affects the economy.



Which Factors are Fueling Virus Testing Diagnostic Kits Industry Growth?

• Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

• Rising Awareness Regarding Early Diagnosis

• Growing Need of Rapid Detection of Diseases

• Rising Government Initiatives for Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases



Which Factors are Restraining Growth?

• Lack of Awareness Across LMIC (Low- and Middle-Income Countries) Economies

• Complex Regulatory Scenarios to Impede Market Growth

• Growing Healthcare Costs to Restrain Market Growth



Test Type

• DFA Tests

• Lateral Flow Tests

• RT-PCR

• Agglutination Assays

• Solid-Phase Assays

• Others



Application

• Influenza

• Hepatitis

• HIV

• Measles/Rubella

• Rotavirus

• Others



End-User

• Laboratories

• Hospitals

• Home-Care Settings

• Academic Institutes



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 18 leading national markets:



By Region (Segmental Breakdown for All the Regions)



• North America

• U.S.

• Canada



• Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Rest of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• What is the current size of the overall global virus testing diagnostic kits market? How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2031?

• What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall virus testing diagnostic kits market over the next ten years?

• What are the main segments within the overall virus testing diagnostic kits market? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2021 to 2031? How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

• What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

• What are the largest national markets for the world virus testing diagnostic kits? What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years? What are their revenue potentials to 2031?

• How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2031, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?

• Which are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments, and prospects?

• What are the main trends that will affect the world virus testing diagnostic kits market between 2021 and 2031?

• What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for the market?

• How will the global virus testing diagnostic kits market evolve over the forecasted period, 2021 to 2031?

• How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2021, and which countries will lead the market in 2031, achieving highest revenues and fastest growth?



