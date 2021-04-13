Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market 2021-2027 - Growing Importance of Customer Experience Leads CSPs to Turn Towards EBPP Solutions

Dublin, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market to Reach 30.7 Number of Bills in Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) estimated at 18.2 Number of Bills in Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 30.7 Number of Bills in Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.4 Number of Bills in Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR

The Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.4 Number of Bills in Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 5.4 Number of Bills in Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment: Strongly Founded on Next Generation Internet Economy
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Market Overview
  • Key Benefits of EBPP Driving Adoption Worldwide
  • EBPP Models
  • Market Outlook

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • ACI Worldwide (USA)
  • Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (USA)
  • Communications Data Group, Inc. (USA)
  • CSG Systems International, Inc. (USA)
  • CyberSource Corporation (USA)
  • ebpSource Limited (UK)
  • eBillingHub (USA)
  • Enterprise jBilling Software Ltd. (Canada)
  • Fiserv, Inc. (USA)
  • FIS (USA)
  • Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (USA)
  • Jopari Solutions, Inc. (USA)
  • MasterCard (USA)
  • Pagero AB (Sweden)
  • PayPal, Inc. (USA)
  • SIX Payment Services Ltd. (Switzerland)
  • Sorriso Technologies, Inc. (USA)
  • Striata (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Noteworthy Market Trends, Drivers & Challenges
  • Outsourced EBPP Services Gain in Popularity
  • Political Focus on Exerting Strong Fiscal Controls to Curb Tax Evasion & Fraud Drives the Emergence of Latin America as the World's Largest Market for E-Billing
  • The Rise of Customer Self-Service Tilts EBPP Technologies into the Mass Adoption Stage
  • Intuitive Design of Electronic Bills: Vital to the Success of Bill Presentment
  • SMS Bill Presentment Soars in Popularity
  • ATMs Emerge as a Medium of Electronic Payment
  • SMBs: An Emerging & Lucrative Customer Cluster for EBPP
  • Improving Reconciling, Billing and Payment functions of Business through EBPP
  • Mobile Platform Presents a Positive Outlook for Adoption of Electronic Billing
  • Convergence of Billing with Customer Analytics Opens a New Window of Opportunity
  • Launch of e-Bill Adoption Campaigns to Benefit Market Growth
  • The Significance of EBPP Platforms for Making Utility Payments
  • Growing Importance of Customer Experience Leads CSPs to Turn Towards EBPP Solutions
  • Key Macro Forces Driving Market Growth
  • Global Efforts to Go Cashless Confers Policy Led Stability to the Growth of Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Solutions
  • Rapid Growth in eCommerce and mCommerce Spurs Consumer Appetite for Electronic Payment
  • Rapid Mobile Broadband Penetration Provides the Platform for Future Growth
  • Developments in Internet Security: A Prerequisite for Growth of e-Billing & Payment Market
  • Increasing Use of Internet-Enabled Smartphones Encourages Bill Payment through Mobile Phones
  • Developments in Mobile Wallet & Payment Apps to Richly Support Growth of Electronic Payments
  • Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability to Benefit EBPP
  • Challenges Impeding Wider Adoption of EBPP
  • Underdeveloped Internet Infrastructure in Developing Markets
  • Bandwidth Limitations Limit EBPP Potential
  • Inherent limitations of SMS System: A Cause of Concern
  • Lack of Common Standards
  • Key Considerations for Successful Implementation of EBPP
  • EBPP: Not a Complete Replacement for Paper

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Bills in Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
  • World Historic Review for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Bills in Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
  • World 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 78

