Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market 2021-2027 - Growing Importance of Customer Experience Leads CSPs to Turn Towards EBPP Solutions

Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market to Reach 30.7 Number of Bills in Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) estimated at 18.2 Number of Bills in Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 30.7 Number of Bills in Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.4 Number of Bills in Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
The Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.4 Number of Bills in Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 5.4 Number of Bills in Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment: Strongly Founded on Next Generation Internet Economy
- Recent Market Activity
- Market Overview
- Key Benefits of EBPP Driving Adoption Worldwide
- EBPP Models
- Market Outlook
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- ACI Worldwide (USA)
- Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Communications Data Group, Inc. (USA)
- CSG Systems International, Inc. (USA)
- CyberSource Corporation (USA)
- ebpSource Limited (UK)
- eBillingHub (USA)
- Enterprise jBilling Software Ltd. (Canada)
- Fiserv, Inc. (USA)
- FIS (USA)
- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (USA)
- Jopari Solutions, Inc. (USA)
- MasterCard (USA)
- Pagero AB (Sweden)
- PayPal, Inc. (USA)
- SIX Payment Services Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Sorriso Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Striata (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Noteworthy Market Trends, Drivers & Challenges
- Outsourced EBPP Services Gain in Popularity
- Political Focus on Exerting Strong Fiscal Controls to Curb Tax Evasion & Fraud Drives the Emergence of Latin America as the World's Largest Market for E-Billing
- The Rise of Customer Self-Service Tilts EBPP Technologies into the Mass Adoption Stage
- Intuitive Design of Electronic Bills: Vital to the Success of Bill Presentment
- SMS Bill Presentment Soars in Popularity
- ATMs Emerge as a Medium of Electronic Payment
- SMBs: An Emerging & Lucrative Customer Cluster for EBPP
- Improving Reconciling, Billing and Payment functions of Business through EBPP
- Mobile Platform Presents a Positive Outlook for Adoption of Electronic Billing
- Convergence of Billing with Customer Analytics Opens a New Window of Opportunity
- Launch of e-Bill Adoption Campaigns to Benefit Market Growth
- The Significance of EBPP Platforms for Making Utility Payments
- Growing Importance of Customer Experience Leads CSPs to Turn Towards EBPP Solutions
- Key Macro Forces Driving Market Growth
- Global Efforts to Go Cashless Confers Policy Led Stability to the Growth of Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Solutions
- Rapid Growth in eCommerce and mCommerce Spurs Consumer Appetite for Electronic Payment
- Rapid Mobile Broadband Penetration Provides the Platform for Future Growth
- Developments in Internet Security: A Prerequisite for Growth of e-Billing & Payment Market
- Increasing Use of Internet-Enabled Smartphones Encourages Bill Payment through Mobile Phones
- Developments in Mobile Wallet & Payment Apps to Richly Support Growth of Electronic Payments
- Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability to Benefit EBPP
- Challenges Impeding Wider Adoption of EBPP
- Underdeveloped Internet Infrastructure in Developing Markets
- Bandwidth Limitations Limit EBPP Potential
- Inherent limitations of SMS System: A Cause of Concern
- Lack of Common Standards
- Key Considerations for Successful Implementation of EBPP
- EBPP: Not a Complete Replacement for Paper
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Bills in Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Number of Bills in Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
- World 15-Year Perspective for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 78
