Global Technical Textiles Market Report 2021-2025: Robust Growth in Construction and Infrastructure Projects, Increasing Automobile Production, and Rising Demand From the Healthcare Sector

Dublin, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technical Textiles - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Technical Textilesis projected to reach US$217.7 billion by 2025, driven by the robust growth in construction and infrastructure projects, increasing automobile production, and rising demand from the healthcare sector.

Stringent government legislations mandating the use of geosynthetics in infrastructure development projects will continue to provide regulatory driven stability to demand patterns in the market.



Rapid urbanization and industrialization, expanding manufacturing base, rising income levels and increased consumption of manufactured goods represent other macroeconomic factors that bode well for market growth.

Continuous development of new and advanced technical textiles especially flexible materials; breakthroughs in polymer and fiber science; development of newer and more efficient processing technologies; growing clout of nanotechnology in textile innovation and expanding research budgets for textiles, all represent factors vital for shaping future growth in the market.

In the automobile and aircraft industry, the growing pressure to replace steel is driving interest in technical fabrics such as fiber-based composites. In the healthcare industry, wound closure, regenerative medicine and electrical stimulation will offer lucrative growth opportunities for medical grade technical textiles.

Technology development will remain critical to future growth such as breakthroughs in nanofibers and biopolymers and developments in super cellulosics featuring super-hydrophobicity and biodegradability benefits. All of these innovations flaunt to potential to expand the addressable market opportunity in a wide range of end-use sectors.

Among the top producers of technical textiles worldwide are India, China, Europe and the Americas. India`s traditionally import reliant technical textiles industry is receiving policy led focus on domestic production for import substitution over the medium to long-term period.



In China, on the other hand, production of technical textiles is witnessing growth faster than the overall textile industry, while in Europe, Germany continues to lead the technical textiles sector in the region.

In the Americas, technical textiles in the United States is flourishing supported by Trump`s pro-manufacturing agenda and the resulting increase in productivity, flexibility and innovation.Asia-Pacific including China represents the largest market worldwide, led by growing demand for wearable technology; rapid infrastructure development in countries such as China, India and South Korea; and expanding applications in agriculture, automotive, healthcare, defense and protective textiles.

Specifically, demand for geotextiles is supported by rapid infrastructure development, while medical textiles are being strengthened by the era of value based care and quality innovations in healthcare. Similarly, automotive textiles are driven by the region`s lead in smart urban mobility revolution, while agro textiles continue to benefit from Asia`s decisive role in the global food chain.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Technical Textiles

Technical Textiles: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Technical Textiles Emerge as a Major Segment within the Global Textile Industry

Ever Evolving Production Technologies Enhance Technical Textiles' Clout

A Brief Note on Technical Textiles Production Processes

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Market Growth

Competitive Scenario

Technical Textiles: A Fragmented Marketplace

Vendors Focus on Partnerships, Collaborations and M&A to Gain Competitive Edge

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (USA)

Agru America, Inc. (USA)

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj (Sweden)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Belton Industries, Inc. (USA)

Berry Global Group (USA)

Borgers SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Delfingen Industry S.A (France)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (USA)

DSM Dyneema BV (Netherlands)

Elevate Textiles, Inc. (USA)

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S (Denmark)

Freudenberg SE (Germany)

Global Synthetics Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

Hanes Geo Components (USA)

Hindoostan Mills Ltd. (India)

Huesker Synthetic GmbH (Germany)

Johns Manville (USA)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA)

Lenzing Plastics GmbH & Co KG (Austria)

Low & Bonar PLC (UK)

Milliken & Company (USA)

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Officine Maccaferri S.p.A. (Italy)

Propex Operating Company LLC (USA)

Royal Ten Cate (Netherlands)

SGL Carbon (Germany)

SKAPS Industries (USA)

Solmax (Canada)

SRF Limited (India)

Strata Systems, Inc. (USA)

Techfab India (India)

Teijin Limited (Japan)

Thrace Group (Greece)

TWE Group GmbH (Germany)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Use Case Across End-Use Sectors Accelerates Market Expansion

New & Emerging Applications Bolster Market Prospects

Select Applications of Technical Textiles by End-Use Sector

Mobile Textiles: Major Segment

Ultralight Mobile Textiles Make a Cut

Increasing Automotive Production Augurs Well

A Glance at Primary Applications of Mobile Textiles in Automotive Vehicles

Rising Demand for Building Textiles Underpins Market Expansion

Geotextiles Step In to Enhance Overall Market for Building Textiles

Road Construction, Erosion Control, and Drainage: Primary Applications

Visible Shift towards Spunbonds

Spunbond CAPEX Continues to Grow

Growing Emphasis on R&D

Uptrend in Construction Industry Augurs Well

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success

Medical Textiles Emerges as Rapidly Growing Market Niche

A Glance at Key Applications of Medical Textiles

Innovations Spur Demand

Soaring Opportunities for Technical Textiles in Industrial Sector

Sports Textiles: Niche Segment

Technical Textiles Make their Way into Residential Environments

Clothing Textiles Make a Cut

Agro Textiles Set to Expand Footprint and Addressable Market

A Look into Key Applications of Agro Textiles

Packaging Textiles Gain Traction

Cosmetic Textiles Seek Opportunities

Intensified Demand for Nonwovens Revs Up Overall Sales

Expanding Applications for Technical Textile Composites

Nanotechnology Comes to Fore to Augment Technical Textile Landscape

Organic Materials Extend Effective Alternative to Petroleum-derived Feedstock

Focus on Environmental Conservation & Sustainability Widens Use Case

Technology Innovations to Spearhead Growth

Technical Textiles Market to Gain from Prevailing Socio-Economic & Demographic Trends

STable Economy

Growing Population & Urban Sprawl

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

The United States: Prime Market for Technical Textiles

Robust Growth Opportunities for Medical Textiles

Automotive Sector Continues to Offer Significant Opportunities

Airbags: A Niche Application

Geotextiles Make a Cut

Technical Textiles Assume Critical Importance in Defense & Law Enforcement Applications

Personal Protection Equipment & Ballistic Vests

Camouflage

Shelters

Coated Technical Textiles Find Wider Use in Boating & Emergency Shelters Applications

Impact of Trade Policies on Technical Textiles Industry

Market Analytics

CHINA

China: The Dominant Producer, Consumer and Exporter of Technical Textiles

Growing Demand Across Key End-Use Sectors Spurs Consumption Volumes

EUROPE

Diverse Trends Across Geographical Regions

Europe Continues to Offer Robust Opportunities

FRANCE

French Technical Textiles Market by End-Use Sector (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

REST OF EUROPE

Turkey Evolves into Global Supplier of Technical Textiles

Technical Textiles Render Significant Contribution to National GDP

Sustained Emphasis on Expanding Textiles Sector Boosts Prospects

Product Innovations to Widen Market Prospects

Positive Outlook Encourages Market Participants to Ramp Up Operations

ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific Emerges as Core Market for Technical Textiles

Rapid Expansion in Regional Industrial Sector Boosts Prospects

Market Analytics

INDIA

Indian Technical Textiles Sector on Growth Trajectory

Government & Industry Initiatives Steer Demand

Growing Use in Consumer Products, Institutional Products and Government Projects

Jute: Prominent Technical Textile Fiber

Nonwovens Poised to Experience Robust Growth over Long-Term

Strong Growth Prospects for Mobile Textiles

High Potential for Agro Textiles

India Recognizing the Benefits of Geotextiles

Standardization Essential for Sector Development

Opportunities for Foreign Textile Manufacturers

ITTA Focuses on Supporting Indian Technical Textile Industry

A Review of Issues & Challenges

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 159

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xye4ws