Global Technical Textiles Market Report 2021-2025: Robust Growth in Construction and Infrastructure Projects, Increasing Automobile Production, and Rising Demand From the Healthcare Sector

Dublin, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technical Textiles - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Technical Textilesis projected to reach US$217.7 billion by 2025, driven by the robust growth in construction and infrastructure projects, increasing automobile production, and rising demand from the healthcare sector.
Stringent government legislations mandating the use of geosynthetics in infrastructure development projects will continue to provide regulatory driven stability to demand patterns in the market.
Rapid urbanization and industrialization, expanding manufacturing base, rising income levels and increased consumption of manufactured goods represent other macroeconomic factors that bode well for market growth.
Continuous development of new and advanced technical textiles especially flexible materials; breakthroughs in polymer and fiber science; development of newer and more efficient processing technologies; growing clout of nanotechnology in textile innovation and expanding research budgets for textiles, all represent factors vital for shaping future growth in the market.
In the automobile and aircraft industry, the growing pressure to replace steel is driving interest in technical fabrics such as fiber-based composites. In the healthcare industry, wound closure, regenerative medicine and electrical stimulation will offer lucrative growth opportunities for medical grade technical textiles.
Technology development will remain critical to future growth such as breakthroughs in nanofibers and biopolymers and developments in super cellulosics featuring super-hydrophobicity and biodegradability benefits. All of these innovations flaunt to potential to expand the addressable market opportunity in a wide range of end-use sectors.
Among the top producers of technical textiles worldwide are India, China, Europe and the Americas. India`s traditionally import reliant technical textiles industry is receiving policy led focus on domestic production for import substitution over the medium to long-term period.
In China, on the other hand, production of technical textiles is witnessing growth faster than the overall textile industry, while in Europe, Germany continues to lead the technical textiles sector in the region.
In the Americas, technical textiles in the United States is flourishing supported by Trump`s pro-manufacturing agenda and the resulting increase in productivity, flexibility and innovation.Asia-Pacific including China represents the largest market worldwide, led by growing demand for wearable technology; rapid infrastructure development in countries such as China, India and South Korea; and expanding applications in agriculture, automotive, healthcare, defense and protective textiles.
Specifically, demand for geotextiles is supported by rapid infrastructure development, while medical textiles are being strengthened by the era of value based care and quality innovations in healthcare. Similarly, automotive textiles are driven by the region`s lead in smart urban mobility revolution, while agro textiles continue to benefit from Asia`s decisive role in the global food chain.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- An Introduction to Technical Textiles
- Technical Textiles: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- Technical Textiles Emerge as a Major Segment within the Global Textile Industry
- Ever Evolving Production Technologies Enhance Technical Textiles' Clout
- A Brief Note on Technical Textiles Production Processes
- While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Market Growth
- Competitive Scenario
- Technical Textiles: A Fragmented Marketplace
- Vendors Focus on Partnerships, Collaborations and M&A to Gain Competitive Edge
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- 3M Company (USA)
- Agru America, Inc. (USA)
- Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj (Sweden)
- Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)
- Belton Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Berry Global Group (USA)
- Borgers SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)
- Delfingen Industry S.A (France)
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (USA)
- DSM Dyneema BV (Netherlands)
- Elevate Textiles, Inc. (USA)
- Fibertex Nonwovens A/S (Denmark)
- Freudenberg SE (Germany)
- Global Synthetics Pty. Ltd. (Australia)
- Hanes Geo Components (USA)
- Hindoostan Mills Ltd. (India)
- Huesker Synthetic GmbH (Germany)
- Johns Manville (USA)
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA)
- Lenzing Plastics GmbH & Co KG (Austria)
- Low & Bonar PLC (UK)
- Milliken & Company (USA)
- NAUE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Officine Maccaferri S.p.A. (Italy)
- Propex Operating Company LLC (USA)
- Royal Ten Cate (Netherlands)
- SGL Carbon (Germany)
- SKAPS Industries (USA)
- Solmax (Canada)
- SRF Limited (India)
- Strata Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Techfab India (India)
- Teijin Limited (Japan)
- Thrace Group (Greece)
- TWE Group GmbH (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Use Case Across End-Use Sectors Accelerates Market Expansion
- New & Emerging Applications Bolster Market Prospects
- Select Applications of Technical Textiles by End-Use Sector
- Mobile Textiles: Major Segment
- Ultralight Mobile Textiles Make a Cut
- Increasing Automotive Production Augurs Well
- A Glance at Primary Applications of Mobile Textiles in Automotive Vehicles
- Rising Demand for Building Textiles Underpins Market Expansion
- Geotextiles Step In to Enhance Overall Market for Building Textiles
- Road Construction, Erosion Control, and Drainage: Primary Applications
- Visible Shift towards Spunbonds
- Spunbond CAPEX Continues to Grow
- Growing Emphasis on R&D
- Uptrend in Construction Industry Augurs Well
- Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success
- Medical Textiles Emerges as Rapidly Growing Market Niche
- A Glance at Key Applications of Medical Textiles
- Innovations Spur Demand
- Soaring Opportunities for Technical Textiles in Industrial Sector
- Sports Textiles: Niche Segment
- Technical Textiles Make their Way into Residential Environments
- Clothing Textiles Make a Cut
- Agro Textiles Set to Expand Footprint and Addressable Market
- A Look into Key Applications of Agro Textiles
- Packaging Textiles Gain Traction
- Cosmetic Textiles Seek Opportunities
- Intensified Demand for Nonwovens Revs Up Overall Sales
- Expanding Applications for Technical Textile Composites
- Nanotechnology Comes to Fore to Augment Technical Textile Landscape
- Organic Materials Extend Effective Alternative to Petroleum-derived Feedstock
- Focus on Environmental Conservation & Sustainability Widens Use Case
- Technology Innovations to Spearhead Growth
- Technical Textiles Market to Gain from Prevailing Socio-Economic & Demographic Trends
- STable Economy
- Growing Population & Urban Sprawl
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- The United States: Prime Market for Technical Textiles
- Robust Growth Opportunities for Medical Textiles
- Automotive Sector Continues to Offer Significant Opportunities
- Airbags: A Niche Application
- Geotextiles Make a Cut
- Technical Textiles Assume Critical Importance in Defense & Law Enforcement Applications
- Personal Protection Equipment & Ballistic Vests
- Camouflage
- Shelters
- Coated Technical Textiles Find Wider Use in Boating & Emergency Shelters Applications
- Impact of Trade Policies on Technical Textiles Industry
- Market Analytics
- CHINA
- China: The Dominant Producer, Consumer and Exporter of Technical Textiles
- Growing Demand Across Key End-Use Sectors Spurs Consumption Volumes
- EUROPE
- Diverse Trends Across Geographical Regions
- Europe Continues to Offer Robust Opportunities
- FRANCE
- French Technical Textiles Market by End-Use Sector (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
- REST OF EUROPE
- Turkey Evolves into Global Supplier of Technical Textiles
- Technical Textiles Render Significant Contribution to National GDP
- Sustained Emphasis on Expanding Textiles Sector Boosts Prospects
- Product Innovations to Widen Market Prospects
- Positive Outlook Encourages Market Participants to Ramp Up Operations
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- Asia-Pacific Emerges as Core Market for Technical Textiles
- Rapid Expansion in Regional Industrial Sector Boosts Prospects
- Market Analytics
- INDIA
- Indian Technical Textiles Sector on Growth Trajectory
- Government & Industry Initiatives Steer Demand
- Growing Use in Consumer Products, Institutional Products and Government Projects
- Jute: Prominent Technical Textile Fiber
- Nonwovens Poised to Experience Robust Growth over Long-Term
- Strong Growth Prospects for Mobile Textiles
- High Potential for Agro Textiles
- India Recognizing the Benefits of Geotextiles
- Standardization Essential for Sector Development
- Opportunities for Foreign Textile Manufacturers
- ITTA Focuses on Supporting Indian Technical Textile Industry
- A Review of Issues & Challenges
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 159
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xye4ws