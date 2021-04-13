New York, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Top 25 Vaccines Market Forecast to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058569/?utm_source=GNW



The analyst expects market growth from $25.19bn in 2018 to $40.80bn in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.42%. The developing markets will continue to grow demand; this is mainly due to the great need for vaccines in low-income and middle-income countries.



Report Scope



• Top 25 Vaccines Market revenue forecasts from 2019-2029:

• Adacel

• Bexsero

• Boostrix

• Cervarix

• FluLaval / Fluarix

• FluMist/Fluenz

• Fluzone/Vaxigrip

• FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac

• Gardasil/Gardasil 9

• Hepatitis Vaccines (GSK)

• Infanrix/Pediarix

• Ixiaro

• Menactra

• Menveo

• M-M-R II

• Pentacel

• Pneumovax 23

• Prevnar/Prevnar 13

• ProQuad

• Repevax

• Rotarix

• RotaTeq

• Synflorix

• Varivax

• Zostavax



• Top 25 Vaccines Market revenue forecasts from 2019-2029 by Regional and National Market:

• US

• Canada

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

• China

• India

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Russia

• South Africa

• RoW



The forecast for each regional market is further segmented by leading vaccines.



• Profiles of the selected leading companies:

• AstraZeneca

• Eli Lilly

• Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Johnson & Johnson

• Merck & Co.

• Pfizer

• Sanofi

• Serum Institute of India Private Limited

• Takeda



• Discussion on Research & Development:

• Prophylactic Vaccines: Paediatric Vaccines, Adult Vaccines, Elderly Vaccines, Travel Vaccines

• Therapeutic Vaccines



• Qualitative analysis of the generic drugs market:

• SWOT Analysis of the vaccines market

• STEP Analysis of the vaccines market

• Discussion on factors that drive and restrain the vaccines market



• Key Questions Answered by This Report:

• What is the current size of the overall global human vaccines market? How much will this market be worth from 2018 to 2029?

• What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall vaccines market over the next ten years?

• What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

• What are the largest national markets for the world vaccines? What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years? What are their revenue potentials to 2029?

• How will political and regulatory forces influence regional markets?

• How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2029, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2029?

• Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments and prospects?

• What are the leading vaccines? What are their revenues and latest developments?

• What are some of the most prominent human vaccines currently in development?

• What are the main trends that will affect the world vaccines market between 2018 and 2029?

• What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the market?

• What are the social, technological, economic and political influences that will shape that industry over the next ten years?

• How will the Global Top 25 Vaccines Market evolve over the forecast period, 2018 to 2029?



This study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Top 25 Vaccines Market. You find data, trends and predictions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058569/?utm_source=GNW



