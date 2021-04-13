Global Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Markets Report 2021-2025 - Industry on Verge of Breakout in Healthcare, Consumer and Agricultural Markets

Dublin, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Markets by Research, Clinical, Tumor, Pathogen, Agribio & Consumer with Executive and Consultant Guides. (Including the Whole Genome Sequence of Sars-Cov-2) 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID Pandemic has created a surge in Whole Genome Sequencing of Pathogens but cancer-related activity has suffered.

Find out all about it in the comprehensive report of Whole Genome Sequencing. The complete genome of the COVID virus is included as an example of the work being done.

Will all newborns receive Whole Genome Sequencing at birth? How fast will Direct to Consumer Testing grow? What sequencing technology will take the lead? What's holding the industry back? Where are the over 800 locations that have high throughput devices?

A plummeting of costs for Whole Genome Sequencing is creating a gold rush for market players. New consumers, new technologies, new specializations. In a situation reminiscent of the birth of the internet industry a wide range of well-funded players are racing for market share on a truly global stage. The report forecasts the market size out to 2023. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.

Tumor Cell Sequencing? Direct to Consumer? Gene Expression? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.

Key Topics Covered:

Whole Genome Sequencing Market - Strategic Situation Analysis & COVID Impact

Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 Whole Genome Sequencing Definition In This Report

1.1.1 Whole and Exome Sequencing

1.1.2 Research and Clinical

1.1.3 Clinical Tumor

1.1.4 Clinical Pathogen

1.1.5 Agri/Other

1.1.6 Direct to Consumer

1.2 The Genomics Revolution

1.3 Market Definition

1.3.1 Revenue Market Size

1.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective

1.4.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for laboratory testing

1.5 Sizing the Genome - Not What You Think

1.5.1 Cost, Price and Genome Size, Pricing Practice

1A GLOBAL LISTING OF HIGH THROUGHPUT SEQUENCING ESTABLISHMENTS INSTALLED BASE - Location & Contacts

2. Market Overview

2.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles

2.1.1 Instrument Manufacturer

2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric

2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional

2.1.4 Independent lab analytical

2.1.5 Public National/regional lab

2.1.6 Hospital lab

2.1.7 Physician lab

2.1.8 DTC Lab

2.1.9 Sequencing Labs

2.1.10 Audit body

2.2 Whole Genome Sequencing -Markets, Examples and Discussion

2.2.1 Direct to Consumer - Two Approaches

2.2.1.1 The New Age of Medical Information

2.2.1.2 Dangers in DTC-WGS - Health Costs and Regulation

2.2.1.3 Newborn and Prenatal - A Brave New World

2.2.1.4 DTC - How Many Segments?

2.2.2 Research Markets

2.2.2.1 Research Funding and Capital Expense

2.2.2.2 WGS Datasets Preferred

2.2.2.3 Existing research repurposed

2.2.2.4 Organism Wide Market

2.2.2.5 Service Suppliers Respond

2.2.3 Clinical - Understanding Germline and Somatic

2.2.3.1 Somatic - Chasing Mutations and Pharmacogenomics

2.2.4 Pathogen Testing

2.2.4.1 The Hepatitis C Story

2.2.4.2 Will the Microbiology Department Disappear?

2.2.5 AgriBio - Big Business

2.2.5.1 GMO is Here to Stay

2.2.5.2 WGS Benefits and Risks

2.2.5.3 The New Agriculture

2.3 Industry Structure

2.3.1 Hospital's Testing Share

2.3.2 Economies of Scale

2.3.3 Instrument Manufacturer Role

2.3.4 Healthcare Industry Impacts - Still Struggling

2.3.4.1 Can the Healthcare Industry Adapt?

2.3.4.2 Genetic Counselling as an Industry

2.3.4.3 WGES Adoption and Cannibalization

2.3.4.4 The Meaning of Grail

3. Market Trends

3.1 Factors Driving Growth

3.1.1 Diagnostic Factors

3.1.2 Interpreting the Code Otherwise

3.1.3 Changes in Agriculture

3.1.4 Fertility Technology Comes of Age

3.1.5 Pathogen Challenges

3.2 Factors Limiting Growth

3.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price

3.2.2 Lower Costs

3.2.3 Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth

3.2.4 Wellness has a downside

3.2.5 GMO Opposition Movement

3.3 Sequencing Instrumentation

3.3.1 Instrumentation Tenacity

3.3.2 Declining Cost Changes Industry Structure

3.3.3 LISTING of CURRENT NGS INSTRUMENT SPECIFICATIONS

3.3.4 Illumina

3.3.5 ION

3.3.6 Pacific Biosystems

3.3.7 Roche 454

3.3.8 SOLiD

3.3.9 Oxford Nanopore

3.3.9.1 What is Oxford Nanopore Sequencing?

3.3.9.2 What can Oxford Nanopore Sequencing be used for?

3.3.9.3 Oxford Nanopore Products

3.3.10 Long Reads - Further Segmentation

3.3.11 Linked Reads

3.3.12 Targeted Sequencing Adopts CRISPR

3.3.13 New Sequencing Technologies

3.3.13.1 RNAP sequencing

3.3.13.2 In vitro virus high-throughput sequencing

3.3.13.3 Tunnelling currents DNA sequencing

3.3.13.4 Sequencing by hybridization

3.3.13.5 Sequencing with mass spectrometry

3.3.13.6 Microfluidic Sanger sequencing

3.3.13.7 Microscopy-based techniques

4. WGES Recent Developments

4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

4.1.1 Importance of These Developments

4.1.2 How to Use This Section

Whole-Genome Sequencing Aids Diagnosis in Stockholm

Variantyx Raises $20M in Series C Financing

Nonacus Whole-Genome Sequencing Service for SARS-CoV-2 Testing Laboratories

German Center to Report Polygenic Risk Scores in Clinical Whole-Genome Testing

Stanford Launches Clinical Whole-Genome Sequencing for Cardiovascular Testing

Illumina and New York Healthcare Providers Partner on Clinical WGS

Increased Adoption of WGS Needs Acceptance by Payors, Providers

Veritas Intercontinental Completes €5M Series B Financing Round

M2GEN and Discovery Life Sciences Enter into Agreement for Bioinformatics Support

Services

Genomics England Adopts Quantum ActiveScale Object Storage

GenomiQa, Icon Group to Validate Genomic Analysis Platform CapeDx

NHS Wales Introduces Whole-Genome Sequencing for Critically Ill Newborns

Illumina Achieves First FDA EAU for NGS-Based SARS-CoV-2 Test

C2i Genomics to Launch Trials for MRD Detection Tech

Roche Acquires Sequencing Company Stratos Genomics

UK COVID-19 Sequencing Consortium Launches With £20M in Government, Wellcome Trust

Funding

Invitae Acquires Three Companies: YouScript, Genelex, Diploid

Experience From Centralized Genomic Medicine Lab

MGI to Enable $100 Human Genome

Nebula Genomics offers $299 WGS

Team to Study Campylobacter Omics

Veritas Genetics Restarts US Business

NEOGEN, Gencove partner to advance animal genomics

UK Whole-Genome Sequencing Project Obtains £200M

WGS may help with disease outbreaks

Veritas Cuts WGS Price by 40%

Dante Labs Launches GenomeL, Long Reads Human Whole Genome Sequencing

Machine-learning system used to diagnose genetic diseases

Whole Genome Sequencing for healthy creates controversy

100,000 whole genomes sequenced in the NHS

Nebula Genomics Offers FREE Whole Genome Sequencing

5. Profiles of Key Companies

10x Genomics, Inc.

23andME Inc.

Abbott Diagnostics

AccuraGen Inc

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Admera Health, LLC

Agena Bioscience, Inc

Agilent

Akonni Biosystems

Ancestry.com LLC

Anchor Dx

ArcherDx, Inc

ARUP Laboratories

Asuragen

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Bioarray Genetics

Biocept, Inc

Biodesix Inc

BioFluidica

BioGenex

Biolidics Ltd

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Bio-Techne

C2i Genomics

Cancer Genetics

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

CellMax Life

Centogene

Chronix Biomedical

Circulogene

Clear Labs

Clinical Genomics

Complete Genomics, Inc. - A BGI Company

Cynvenio

Dante Labs

Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

Day Zero Diagnostics

Diasorin S.p.A

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG

Eurofins Scientific

Excellerate Bioscience

Exosome Diagnostics

Fabric Genomics

Fluidigm Corp

Freenome

FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

Fujirebio

Fulgent Genetics

GE Global Research

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Gencove

Genedrive

GeneFirst Ltd.

Genetron Health (Beijing) Co., Ltd

Genewiz

Genomic Health

Genomics England

Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)

GenomOncology

Genzyme Corporation

Grail, Inc.

Grifols

Guardant Health

Guardiome

HeiScreen

Helix

Helomics

Hologic

Horizon Discovery

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

Human Longevity, Inc.

iCellate

Illumina

Incell Dx

Inivata

Invitae Corporation

Invivoscribe

Karius

Macrogen

MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc

MDx Health

Medgenome

Meridian Bioscience

Mesa Biotech

MIODx

miR Scientific

MNG Labs

Molecular MD

NantHealth, Inc.

Natera

Nebula Genomics

NeoGenomics

New Oncology

Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

Omega Bioservices

OncoDNA

OpGen

ORIG3N, Inc.

Origene Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Panagene

Perkin Elmer

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Personalis

Precipio

PrecisionMed

Promega

Protagen Diagnostics

Qiagen Gmbh

Quantumdx

Regeneron

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Roswell Biotechnologies

Seegene

Sequencing.com

Siemens Healthineers

simfo GmbH

Singlera Genomics Inc

SkylineDx

Stratos Genomics

Sure Genomics, Inc.

Sysmex

Sysmex Inostics

Tempus Labs, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Veritas Genetics

Volition

6. The Global Market for Whole Genome Sequencing

6.1 Global Market Overview by Country

6.2 Global Market by Application - Overview

6.3 Global Market Organism - Overview

7. Global Whole Genome Sequencing Markets - By Application

7.1 Research

7.2 Clinical Human

7.3 Clinical Tumor

7.4 Clinical Pathogen

7.5 Direct to Consumer

7.6 Agriculture/Other

8. Global Whole Genome Sequencing Markets - by Organism

8.1 Human

8.2 Pathogen

8.3 Other Organism

9. Vision of the Future of Whole Genome Sequencing



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z2qzhq