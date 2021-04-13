Resgreen Group’s Wanda SD To Protect Sheriff’s Office and Jail in Palm Beach, Florida

Clinton Township, Michigan , April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resgreen Group (RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, today announced the sale of its Wanda SD to the Sheriff’s Office in Palm Beach Florida ( PBSO.ORG ), for disinfection of its jail. Wanda SD uses either Ultraviolet C (UVC) light or UVC and Ozone to kill 99.9 percent of harmful bacteria and viruses.

“The pandemic continues to be a concern, especially in crowded spaces such as jails, courtrooms and government offices,” said Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI. “By using Wanda SD, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office is taking additional steps to keep their employees and inmates safe from dangerous pathogens. We note the ask for expedited delivery and will meet that challenge.”

Wanda SD can sanitize up to 200 square feet in around 15 minutes and is ideal for hotels, offices, schools, airplanes and more. It can be guided by any smart device, such as a smartphone or tablet, to safely disinfect areas without risking human exposure.

When disinfection of a room is complete, the vehicle’s advanced software system emits a verbal confirmation. The software also keeps an internal running log of where and when all tasks were finished, as well as how long the UVC lights or Ozone were activated, for current and future verification.

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI )

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.