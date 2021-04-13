











MeMed and 360Dx Bring Together International Experts for a Timely Discussion on Predicting COVID-19 Severity Using the Host Immune Response

HAIFA, Israel, April 13, 2021 – MeMed, a leader in advanced host-immune response technologies, is pleased to be collaborating with 360Dx on a webinar entitled ‘ Predicting COVID-19 Severity: Leveraging the Host Immune Response to Identify High-Risk Patients and Improve Outcomes .’

Published by GenomeWeb , 360Dx will host the 60-minute webinar on Monday, May 10th at 13.00 ET, which will feature a discussion with a panel of international experts moderated by GenomeWeb editor and 360Dx contributor Adam Bonislawski.

Amid the pandemic, clinicians have faced the difficult challenge of patient prioritization, identifying which patients to admit and how to effectively triage them within emergency room and hospital settings, and which patients can safely get the care they need at home, in isolation. Accurately predicting which COVID-19 patients are at risk of severe disease and deterioration, as well as personalized management of critically ill patients, remains challenging. However, novel host immune response technologies are showing promise in changing the paradigm in acute care patient management.

On May 10, panelists will share new research and insights from their experiences on how predictive biomarkers can potentially be used in clinical practice to enable more accurate, rapid diagnoses and timely interventions that can help reduce ICU admissions, the need for ventilation and, ultimately, mortality.

Speakers include:

Shaul Lev, MD, Head of the Department of General Intensive Care, Rabin Medical Center’s Hasharon Hospital



Sergey Motov, MD, Professor of Emergency Medicine, Maimonides Medical Center



Eran Eden, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO, MeMed

During the webinar, they will discuss:

Recent prospective data on the potential utility of a host immune signature, which combines three biomarkers (TRAIL, IP-10, CRP), as a valuable resource for predicting disease severity and progression



How utilizing IP-10 as a biomarker in real-world settings can aid in monitoring inflammatory status and personalizing treatment strategies for patients with severe COVID-19



The applications of host immune response technologies in easing the burdens on healthcare systems presented by COVID-19 as well as future pandemics

Register now online to confirm your interest and receive session details. A recording of the webinar will be available to view via the 360Dx website shortly after the event.

About 360Dx

360Dx is published by GenomeWeb, an independent online news organization based in New York. Since 1997, GenomeWeb has served the global community of scientists, technology professionals, and executives who use and develop the latest advanced tools in molecular biology research and diagnostics. GenomeWeb is a business unit of Crain Communications.

360Dx, launched in 2016, covers emerging economic and technological trends in the clinical diagnostic market. Our dedicated online newsroom tracks the biggest players in the diagnostics market and reports on regulatory, reimbursement, and policy issues that impact the commercial operations of clinical labs.

About MeMed

Our mission is to translate the immune system's complex signals into simple insights that transform the way diseases are diagnosed and treated, profoundly benefiting patients and society. To learn more about MeMed and our solutions, please visit http://www.me-med.com