Adicet Bio Appoints Dr. Blake Aftab as Vice President of Research

MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today announced the appointment of Blake Aftab, Ph.D., as Vice President of Research. Dr. Aftab will lead Adicet’s research group and will further develop existing and new opportunities for the Company’s gamma delta T cell platform.



“We are very excited to have Blake join Adicet, and lead our research team as we advance the clinical development of ADI-001 and rapidly develop a deep pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cell therapies,” said Stewart Abbot, Chief Scientific and Operating Officer of Adicet. “Blake has committed his career, with notable success, to researching and developing cell therapies across a variety of indications including oncology, infectious disease, and autoimmune conditions, while also building strong associations with academic and industry leaders. His expertise in the allogeneic T cell therapy landscape will further enable Adicet to advance its product candidates into the clinic and expand its pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ gamma delta T cell product candidates.”

“I’m delighted to join Adicet at this exciting time for the company, with ADI-001 progressing into clinical development,” said Dr. Aftab. “I believe the Company’s novel targeting approach and 'off-the-shelf' gamma delta T cell platform positions Adicet to provide potentially transformative treatment options for patients. I look forward to working with the team to translate the promise of Adicet’s science and technology platform toward medicines that improve the lives of patients suffering from solid and hematologic malignancies.”

Dr. Aftab has nearly 20 years of rich experience in academia, biotech and pharmaceutical industries developing multiple therapeutic modalities including small molecules, biologics, antibody-drug conjugates and cell therapies through all stages drug development. He joins Adicet from Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a publicly traded immunotherapy company, where, as Vice President and Head of Preclinical Science and Translational Medicine, he contributed to the company’s initial transition to cell therapy and led the focus on developing Allo-CAR T cell capabilities. Previously, Dr. Aftab led multiple research programs at University of California, San Francisco focused on drug discovery and clinical translation in multiple myeloma, including early research supporting targeted approaches for CD38 and other impactful targets of interest for CAR-T therapies. Dr. Aftab received his Ph.D. from The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and holds a B.Sc. in Pharmacology and Drug Discovery, from The University of California, Santa Barbara.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of "off-the-shelf" gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com.

