Atlas Technical Consultants Awarded $10 Million Maintenance Engineering and Inspection Contract with the Georgia DOT

AUSTIN, Texas, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of Environmental (ENV), Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), Engineering & Design (E&D), and Program, Construction and Quality Management (PCQM) services for government and commercial clients, announced today the award of an up to $10 million contract to provide on-call consultant services for Maintenance Engineering and Inspection services for the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) District Two (Tennille) region. The newly awarded contract will remain in effect for three years, with the option to extend for an additional two years.



“The leadership and staff of the Georgia DOT have continued to provide and enhance transportation in the state by focusing on innovation, safety, sustainability, and mobility. We continue to be proud to be part of the team that is forward-thinking and pushes the envelope to find the best solutions for the citizens of the state,” said Atlas CEO L. Joe Boyer. “As we continue to build out our Program, Construction and Quality Management (PCQM) service offerings, this contract helps to reinforce our longstanding ability to offer quality services in this area.”

Atlas will support the Georgia DOT’s State and District Maintenance Offices under limited supervision on an "On-Call" basis and serve as a technical and administrative extension to provide Management, Administration, Inspection, and Design services. The services will be performed in Georgia DOT’s District Two, defined as the 27 counties in the East Central Georgia region. The maintenance projects may include such services as resurfacing and rehabilitation of asphalt and concrete pavement, right of way reclamation, sound wall repair, and other repair and maintenance services.

Like Georgia DOT, Atlas is committed to maintaining a strong safety culture and a healthy, hazard-free work environment for all who operate in, visit, or enter their facilities and job sites.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Environmental (ENV), Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), Engineering & Design (E&D), and Program, Construction, and Quality Management (PCQM) services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. With approximately 3,300 employees and a nationwide footprint, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

