Sompo International Hires Allison Fingerhuth as Vice President Global Inclusive Diversity and Marketing & Communications for International Insurance

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that Allison Fingerhuth has joined the company as Vice President, Global Inclusive Diversity and Marketing & Communications, International Insurance.



Mr. Brian Goshen, Chief Administrative Officer, Sompo International, said, “Continuing to build and enhance the awareness of our brand, and sharing our compelling story, are keys to achieving our goal of becoming a top 10 global insurance and reinsurance organization. Collaborating with Cara Gallagher, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Allison will be part of a global team dedicated to delivering integrated branding, marketing and communications programs in support of our ambitious growth objectives focusing on our International Insurance operations.”

Mr. Goshen further commented: “At Sompo International, we strongly believe that our core values drive success. I am pleased that Allison will also work with Isla Baillie, Executive Vice President, Human Resources, who leads our global inclusive diversity efforts, to further develop and execute our global strategies for inclusive diversity and is a welcomed addition to the team.”

Mr. Julian James, Chief Executive Officer, International Insurance at Sompo International, said, “Expanding our capabilities in terms of marketing and communications is a vital part of our growth process and Allison’s depth of experience and expertise will help us delver on that ambition. Her passion for diversity and inclusion will also provide us with valuable insight and leadership as we continue to build an organization where anyone can contribute and belong.”

Allison joins Sompo International from AXA XL where she spent over 12 years, most recently as Global Director, Business Group Strategy, Communications & Marketing and a member of the Global P&C Extended Leadership Team. Allison is uniquely qualified for her dual role at Sompo International and will based out of Zurich, Switzerland.

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

