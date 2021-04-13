Sugarbud Announces Launch of Trading on the US OTCQB Venture Market

CALGARY, Alberta, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV: SUGR, SUGR.DB, SUGR.WR, SUGR.WS, SUGR.WT) (OTCQB: SBUDF) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that after successfully completing the application process, the Company has been approved by FINRA for quotation in the U.S. The Company’s common shares have been upgraded from the OTC® Pink Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market effective today, April 13th, 2021, at the opening of the market under the stock symbol "SBUDF" and will remain listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "SUGR". The Company is also in the process of completing its application for eligibility with the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").



"Being quoted on the OTCQB market will significantly enhance our visibility and make the Company accessible to a much broader range of U.S. investors. The quotation on the OTCQB market is expected to increase liquidity by providing current and potential investors with a transparent and easily accessible trading platform where they can find Real-Time quotes and market information on the Company,” stated Sugarbud CEO, John Kondrosky.

The OTCQB Venture is the premier marketplace for companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. Qualifying for approval to trade on the OTCQB requires a company to be current on disclosure obligations, to pass a minimum bid price test, and to provide an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards create a solid baseline of transparency, as well as the technology to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

The Company also announces that, pursuant to the terms and conditions of its stock option plan, it has granted a total of 12,800,000 stock options to purchase common shares of Sugarbud ("Shares") to certain directors, officers and advisors of Sugarbud. The options expire five years from the date of grant and are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per Share. The options vest as to one third on the grant date and one third on each of the first and second anniversaries of the grant date.

The Company also announces that it has entered into shares for services agreements with certain directors and an advisor of the Company, pursuant to which Sugarbud will issue a total of 2,650,000 Shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share in satisfaction of accrued portions of the cash retainers owing to such persons in the aggregate amount of $132,500 (the "Transaction"). The Shares to be issued in connection with the Transaction will represent approximately 0.47% of the issued and outstanding Shares of Sugarbud on a post-Transaction basis.

The Transaction is considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on an exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the Shares issued under the Transaction does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.

The Transaction is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and the Shares issued in connection therewith will be subject to a statutory 4-month hold period.

About Sugarbud

Sugarbud is an Alberta-based, consumer-driven boutique craft cannabis company focused on the cultivation and production of superior, select-batch, craft cannabis products. Our vision and mission are to become a trusted and well-respected consumer brand renowned for providing exceptional high-quality craft cannabis products to legal markets by delighting the most discerning of cannabis consumers.

The Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection offers consumers "Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era". The Company is proudly Albertan and is proud to share Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional craft cannabis with the most discerning of enthusiasts. Sugarbud strives to define the intersection of product craftsmanship, quality, and value for consumers in the Canadian craft cannabis space.

