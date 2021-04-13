The Americas Railway Construction Projects Report 2021: Focus on The US, Canada, Brazil, Peru, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Panama & Bolivia

Dublin, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Railway Construction Projects in The Americas, 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher is currently tracking 309 railway construction projects in the Americas with a total value of US$790.1 billion, which includes projects from the announcement to execution stages. North Americas accounts for the US$546.6 billion or 69% of the total pipeline value for the region.

The overall pipeline in the Americas is dominated by projects in the in the later stages of pre-execution and execution, with a total value of US$419.4 billion. Assuming all projects move ahead as planned, spending will rise from US$51.2 billion in 2021, to US$106.2 billion in 2022 and US$114.3 billion in 2023.

Spending in North America will rise to US$62.7 billion in 2022, ahead of the US$43.5 billion in Latin America.



Scope

The report provides analysis based on the publisher's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding. The top 50 regional projects are listed giving country, stage, value of projects.

Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insight into the development of the railways construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions and top 10 countries to support business development activities.

Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview



2. Project Analytics by Country

2.1 The US

2.2 Canada

2.3 Brazil

2.4 Peru

2.5 Mexico

2.6 Chile

2.7 Argentina

2.8 Colombia

2.9 Panama

2.10 Bolivia



3. Construction



