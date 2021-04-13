Middle East and Africa (MEA)Railway Construction Projects Report 2021: Focus on Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Iran, Morocco & Ghana

Dublin, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Railway Construction Projects in Middle East and Africa (MEA), 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed analysis of railway construction projects in Middle East and Africa

The report is tracking railway construction projects in the MEA region with a total value of US$524.0 billion, which includes projects from the announced to execution stages.

Underlying support for investment in railways in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) continues to be driven by demands stemming from rising populations, economic growth and an increase in interstate trade. Urban rail schemes in the MEA region were identified as being able to ease congestion, reduce accident rates and enhance economic growth and mobility.



Scope

The report provides analysis based on the publisher's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding. The top 50 regional projects are listed giving country, stage, value of projects.

Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insight into the development of the railways construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions and top 10 countries to support business development activities.

Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview



2. Project Analytics by Country

2.1 Saudi Arabia

2.2 Israel

2.3 Egypt

2.4 Nigeria

2.5 Algeria

2.6 United Arab Emirates

2.7 Kuwait

2.8 Iran

2.9 Morocco

2.10 Ghana



3. Construction



