Global NASH Market Report 2021: Market was Valued at $3,369.12 Million in 2020 - Forecast to 2026

The Global NASH market valued at USD 3369.12 Million in the year 2020 is projected to grow due to growth in demand for ideal NASH therapeutics, surge in the prevalence of NASH, and expected launch of pipeline drugs during the forecast period.

The market is expected to be driven by rise in advanced technology such as advanced clinical trials, special MRI technology, called MR-EFF (elastography fat fraction) to determine the percentage of fat and scarring present. This non-invasive diagnostic tool may eliminate the need for a liver biopsy.



Lifestyle interventions are the first-line approach to manage patients with NASH. If NASH is suspected, the patient will undergo a liver biopsy. During this procedure, a needle is used to remove a small piece of tissue from the liver, which will then be examined under a microscope. This allows the physician to determine if any scarring or inflammation of the liver tissue has occurred. Patients are usually sedated during the liver biopsy.



North America holds the major market share in 2020 with Canada's influence in global NASH markets cannot go unnoticed which is propelling the regional industry outlook.



On the basis of Sales Channel, Retail Pharmacy is expected to hold significant share in the market over the forecast period due to certain biopharmaceutical manufacturers or companies that sell their drugs to few retail pharmacies so they will always have an advantage with these medications.



Although, the Covid-19 pandemic have taken a major toll on the market dynamics, despite which market seems to grow moderately with time but major concerns may be seen in the future such as the R&D efforts and ability to raise funds.

The pandemic could also affect the operations of the FDA, EMA and other health authorities, which could delay clinical development efforts and the review and approval of product candidates, including OCA for liver fibrosis due to NASH.

Key Target Audience

Healthcare an Pharmaceutical Companies

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. NASH Market: Product Overview



4. Global NASH Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2020

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2021-2026

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on NASH Market



5. Global NASH Market Segmentation, By Sales Channel (Value)

5.1 Global NASH Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of NASH Market: By Sales Channel (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Hospital Pharmacy - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Online Provider- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Retail Pharmacy-Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global NASH Market Segmentation, By Drug Type (Value)

6.1 Global NASH Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global NASH Market: By Drug Type (2021 & 2026)

6.3 By Vitamin E & Pioglitazone - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Ocaliva - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.5 By Elafibranor - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.6 By Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.7 By Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global NASH Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global NASHMarket: By Region (2021 & 2026)



8. North America NASH Market: An Analysis



9. Europe NASH Market: An Analysis



10. Asia Pacific NASH Market: An Analysis



11. Latin America & Middle East Africa NASH Market: An Analysis



12. Global NASH Market Dynamics



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness

13.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global NASH Market - By Sales Channel (Year 2026)

13.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global NASH Market - By Drug Type (Year 2026)

13.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global NASH Market - By Region (Year 2026)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share of global leading companies

14.2 SWOT Analysis

15.Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Novartis AG

15.2 3 M Company

15.3 Zydus Cadila

15.4 Intercept Pharmaceutical

15.5 Shire PLC

15.6 Allergan plc ( Tobira)

15.7 Genfit SA

15.8 Astra Zeneca

15.9 Horizon Therapeutics

15.10 Gilead Science



