Results of the Annual General Meeting

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 13 April 2021

No. 12/2021

At the Annual General Meeting of ISS A/S (the “Company”) held today, the annual report for 2020 was adopted as well as its proposal to carry forward the loss for 2020. In addition, the general meeting decided:

to grant discharge of liability to members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Group Management Board;

to authorise the Board of Directors in the period until 30 April 2022 to approve the Company’s acquisition of treasury shares, on one or more occasions, with a total nominal value of up to 10% of the share capital of the Company, subject to the Company’s holding of treasury shares after such acquisition not exceeding 10% of the Company’s share capital;

to approve the remuneration report for 2020 (advisory vote);

to approve the remuneration to the Board of Directors for 2021 in accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors;

to re-elect Valerie Beaulieu, Henrik Poulsen, Søren Thorup Sørensen, Ben Stevens and Cynthia Mary Trudell as members of the Board of Directors and to elect Niels Smedegaard and Kelly Kuhn as new members of the Board of Directors;

to re-elect EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab as the Company’s auditor in accordance with the recommendation from the Audit and Risk Committee;

to adopt a new Article 5.3 of the Articles of Association to include an authorisation to the Board of Directors to decide to hold general meetings partially or fully by electronic means;

to amend Article 6.1 of the Articles of Association to include presentation of the Company’s remuneration report for an advisory vote on the standard agenda for annual general meetings;

to amend Article 7.2 of the Articles of Association regarding shareholders’ notification of attendance; and

to amend Article 7.6 of the Articles of Association regarding differentiated voting.

After the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors constituted itself by electing Niels Smedegaard as Chair and Henrik Poulsen as Deputy Chair of the Board of Directors.

ISS A/S

Niels Smedegaard

Chair

For investor enquiries

Michael Bjergby, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 31 37 41 71

Louisa Baruch Larsson, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 38 17 63 38



For media enquiries

Kenni Leth, Head of Global PR & Media Relations, +45 51 71 43 68

