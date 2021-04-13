New York, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Report 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058555/?utm_source=GNW



Machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) will play a significant role in the development of the automobile industry as predictive technologies in cars are becoming more widespread, making driving experience more interactive. More manufacturing companies use machine learning which uses data to automate the process of setting up a vehicle, including a vehicle’s infotainment system and its application priorities. Vehicles will become IoT devices that can communicate through smartphones and take voice commands and change the user interface system.



Inside a vehicle, predictive vehicle technology can be used in the form of detection systems that notify the owner if the vehicle needs mechanical service or not. based on the fuel consumption and condition of the vehicle, the components will be able to evaluate its performance, configure real-time appointments and notify users of any potential risks associated with a malfunctioning car.



Market Drivers

• Increasing Penetration of connected cars

• Growing investments in predictive technology

• Integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence in automotive industry

• Technological developments in the implementation of autonomous cars



Market Restraints

• Threat from cyber attackers



Market Challenges

• Implementation of regulatory policies



Top Companies

• Robert Bosch

• SAP SE

• IBM Corporation

• HARMAN International

• Microsoft Corporation

• Cloud made

• Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc.

• Teletrac Navman US Ltd

• Inseego Corporation

• Garrett Motion

• Qualcomm

• Cohda Wireless

• Sierra Wireless

• Airbiquity

