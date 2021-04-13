Global Adult Incontinence Market Report 2021-2026: Diaper, Guards & Shields, Pads & Liners, Wipes, Disposal Bags & Pails, Skin Care Products, Mattress Protectors

Dublin, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Adult Incontinence Market - Analysis By Product Type, Distribution Channel, End Users, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Adult Incontinence Market was valued at USD 3590.01 Million in the year 2020.

A growing ageing population, better hygiene standards and increasing healthcare awareness and acceptance related to adult incontinence in the medical sector of developing countries and non-medical sectors of developed countries and progressively stringent health regulations in developing and developed countries are the driving factors for the growth of the adult incontinence market.



Asia Pacific region holds the major adult incontinence market share in 2020 and Canada's influence in global Adult Incontinence markets cannot go unnoticed which is propelling the regional industry outlook.



On the basis of Distribution Channel, Pharmacy and drug stores is expected to hold significant share in the market over the forecast period, owing to increasing product ranges like Diaper, Guards & Shields, Pads & Liners, Wipes, Disposal Bags & Pails, Skin Care Products, Mattress Protectors. Also, by end users, the female segment is using more incontinence products than male.



The pandemic has pushed the demand for gloves to extraordinary levels. In light of the pandemic, the technology and R&D strategy has been refocused, to further enhance production efficiency.

As adult incontinence products are an essential item to the healthcare industry, all the more at this crucial juncture, companies have accelerated the efforts in developing unique products to enhance capabilities.

Technological innovation in adult incontinence products has remained the key factor to success and with the advancement of technology, the adult incontinence products have become better performing, better absorbing capability and thinner.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include: Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Domtar Corporation, 3M Company, McKesson Corporation, Attends Diapers, Ontex, TENA, 'Nobel Hygiene Limited, Byram Diapers

Key Target Audience

Adult Incontinence Product Manufacturers

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Companies

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

