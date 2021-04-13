ePlay and App Central Partner for Hyper-Casual Game Marketing

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePlay Digital Inc . ( CSE:EPY | OTC:EPYFF | FSE:2NY2 ) today announced the release of its first game with App Central . The partnership has App Central spending more than $50,000 on marketing the first title as part of its hyper-casual mobile gaming bundle available from Apple App Store . New in-app subscription services have been created by ePlay, utilizing the App Central partnership. App Central is an Artificial Intelligence AI-powered publishing house, dedicated to ensure its partners’ apps will benefit from increased user value, along-side a growing active user base.



ePlay’s Big Swish has been added to App Central’s Personal Trainer Pro Subscription Bundle in the Apple App Store . App bundles make it easy for customers to buy up to 10 apps or games in a single purchase or via an auto-renewable subscription. ePlay and App Central partnered to drive increased downloads, subscription, and advertising revenue from existing titles. The Personal Trainer Pro Subscription Bundle is now available.

“Our goal is to bring eyeballs to great apps and app developers,” says Yotam Zukerman of App Central. “We are committed to increasing the active user base for ePlay’s Big Swish mobile basketball game.”

The hyper-casual game market is worth over $2 billion , and has brought into the ecosystem 100 million new mobile players. 2020 also saw the cost to acquire a player drop significantly to $1.47, a 66% decrease from 2019 .

“ePlay’s partnership with App Central is a thrilling new development as we are now able to add subscription revenue sources on top of advertising, eSports, and in-app purchase,” says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay. “App Central partnership is part of a multi-faceted marketing approach launching this month to accelerate the number of potential downloads for our games.”

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and esports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo esports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile esports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

About App Central

AppCentral is a new breed of Publishing House which leverages over 10 years of media buying know-how, with AI based cutting edge monetization and optimization algorithms.

