PureK Holdings Corp. Announces Brand Partnership With Leading Cannabis/CBD Retailer Chemesis

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureK Holdings Corp‎. (the "Company") (TSX Venture: PKAN), along with its majority-owned CBD subsidiary company, PureKana LLC, ("PureKana"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a brand partnership with leading cannabis and CBD retailer Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI) (OTC: CADMF) (FRA: CWAB) ("Chemesis"), under which PureKana’s industry-leading CBD products will become available at hundreds of proprietary Chemesis kiosks throughout the United States.



As a result of this partnership, PureKana’s industry-leading range of products - including its flavored pure hemp-derived CBD oils, sleep aids, immunity boosts, vegan CBD-infused gummies, soothing CBD-infused topical creams, and CBD capsules - will become a part of the permanent product offering for Chemesis’ A.I.-powered VICKI Intelligent Self-Checkout platform.

Chemesis’ VICKI kiosks can be deployed in high traffic areas like shopping malls, workplaces, and transit hubs and feature proprietary technologies to enhance the cannabis retail experience, including age verification, loss prevention, product education, and A.I.-powered virtual assistant technologies.

"Our partnership with Chemesis accelerates our omni-channel distribution of the PureKana Brand. CBD education, innovation, and availability are foundational to our mission to enable wellness authentically every day for our loyal consumers," said Kathy Casey, CEO of PureK Holdings Corp.

"PureKana is a highly regarded brand by consumers and within the industry for their quality and well branded products," said President of Chemesis, Josh Rosenberg. "This partnership will allow Chemesis and PureKana to develop a cohesive strategy to bring high-quality products to consumers through an alternate route to market. Working with a strong brand such as PureKana, will give the VICKI platform another edge over typical brick and mortar dispensaries."

Customers can learn more about Chemesis’ VICKI Intelligent Self-Checkout platform by visiting www.chemesis.com.

For more information about PureKana’s industry-leading CBD portfolio, please visit www.purekana.com.

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI) (OTC: CADMF) is a U.S. focused multi-state cannabis company, that is focused on providing an artificially intelligent (AI) based retail solution. Chemesis currently holds exclusive rights to an AI based kiosk which can be deployed in high traffic areas such as, shopping malls, stadiums, transit hubs, workplaces, and large corporate headquarters.

Chemesis holds exclusive rights of the VICKI Intelligent Self-Checkout retail solution for sale of cannabis products across North America. Powered by artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies, VICKI is a modern replacement for traditional vending experiences and the first retail solution.

About PureK Holdings Corp.

PureK Holdings Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD products, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skin care industries. For more information on PureK Holdings Corp., please visit https://purekana.com/investor-relations/.

For further information:

Brian Meadows

Chief Financial Officer, PureK Holdings Corp.

‎Ph: +1 (855) 553-7441

Email: ir@purekana.com

Daniel Nussbaum

Media and Investor Relations

Ph: +1 (917) 232-8960

Email: Daniel@amwpr.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" as such terms are used in applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding the completion of the brand partnership. Forward-looking statements and information are based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and are subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company’s financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements and information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking statements and information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company’s financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the CBD industry and to the Company, as set forth in the Company’s Filing Statement in respect of its qualifying transaction filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements and information, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the ‎policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press ‎release.‎

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d83a179-e2f2-4918-a090-fc7a1b75fadb