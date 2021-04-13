GZ6G Technologies Introduces VITEC’s IPTV & Digital Signage Technology to Customers

Will Provide New Advertising and Customizable Real-Time Communication for Venues

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, today announced that GZ6G Technologies’ Green Zebra Networks division will add VITEC’s EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage platform for its contracted sports venues, enhancing fan experience with best-in-class viewing and creating new opportunities for fan engagement and revenue-building through IP video content delivery. VITEC, a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider, will be part of the Green Zebra Networks division solution offerings, driving innovative video and signage in stadiums and large venues, specifically providing customizable advertising and real-time communication on venue screens.

“VITEC is a leader in the industry and its focus on stadiums and entertainment venues that can scale to any size deployment has resulted in the development of a state-of-the-art IPTV solution for fans and customers,” said Coleman Smith, President and CEO of GZ6G Technologies. “A great additional offering to GZ6G Technologies’ divisions, this technology will help us create more ways to modernize venues that rely on mature technologies, like Radio Frequency, as well as assist them with the distribution of important messaging and directional information.”

VITEC will provide the IPTV and Digital Signage solution for Green Zebra Networks and Green Zebra Media to activate, execute, and ensure advertisements and communications for venues. Creating an unforgettable fan experience with customizable features such as, cable/satellite live channel feeds, easily triggered emergency alerts, data analytics, and API for integration with control systems and 3rd party software applications. The VITEC solution is flexible to support any size channel count and will scale to support any number of TV end-points.

GZ6G Technologies is currently working with VITEC’s technology for implementation at stadiums, expected to be announced in the coming months.

About GZ6G Technologies:

GZ6G Technologies is the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities. Focused on acquiring smart city solutions, developing innovative products, and overseeing smart cities and smart venues, GZ6G Technologies also assists in modernizing clients with innovative wireless IoT technology for the emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 marketplaces. Target markets include stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects. Ever evolving and innovative, GZ6G Technologies smart solutions consist of four divisions, Green Zebra Networks: offers a fully integrated wireless and IT infrastructure solutions for enterprise opportunities. The Green Zebra technical teams will also provide both managed services support, and technical support for networking hardware and software for enterprise level clients. Green Zebra Data Center: The Green Zebra Data Centers division will focus on safe and secure data management and cloud computing solutions for GZ6G Technologies divisions as well as co-location and hosting options for venues, cities, and customers. Green Zebra Smart Labs: IoT software applications integrated for commercial, industrial and user engagement technology, as well as artificial intelligence and analytics for historical data, operation forecasting and monetization purposes, to name a few. Green Zebra Media, a majority-owned subsidiary of Gz6G Technology Corp: a full-service marketing and advertising division for clients that includes public relations, copywriting, branding, and all creative needs. Since 2003, GZ6G Technologies is the trusted, smart solutions provider for clients such as Governor’s Island, NY, and the city of New York, to name a few. For more information, visit www.GZ6G.com. Twitter @gz6tech

