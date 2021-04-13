Lincoln Electric Announces Senior Management Promotion

CLEVELAND, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LECO) (“Company”), announced today that Lisa Shapiro has been promoted to Vice President, Corporate Controller. In this role, Shapiro will be responsible for overseeing global accounting and control functions, financial reporting, tax compliance and finance shared services. She will report to Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.



“I am pleased to announce Lisa’s promotion as she brings extensive financial and change management experience to the position, which will help us advance our Higher Standard 2025 strategic initiatives,” said Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Shapiro joined Lincoln Electric in 2016 as Senior Manager, External Reporting and has served as Director, Financial Reporting since 2018. Prior to joining Lincoln Electric, Shapiro held various positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers. She holds a master’s degree in Business Administration, with a concentration in accounting and finance, from the State University of New York at Buffalo and is a certified public accountant.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 55 manufacturing locations in 18 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0247397b-b129-4bfc-b654-cf39ad76e786