Perma-Fix Celebrates 30th Anniversary Providing Innovative Solutions to the Nation’s Most Pressing Environmental Challenges

ATLANTA, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) (the “Company”) today celebrates the Company’s 30th anniversary. Founded by Dr. Louis F. Centofanti in 1991, Perma-Fix has become a leader in the field of nuclear waste treatment, nuclear services and health physics.



Mark Duff, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Over 30 years ago, Dr. Centofanti recognized the enormity of the waste challenges facing our country. It was through his vision and execution that Perma-Fix began developing unique technologies to address some of the nation’s most difficult waste streams. Today, we operate four nuclear waste treatment facilities, housing some of the most advanced waste management technologies in the world. Through these facilities, we are able to provide comprehensive industrial, radioactive and mixed waste services nationwide. Our customers span government, industrial, medical and other commercial organizations across North America, Canada, and the European Union. Over the past decade, Dr. Centofanti recognized the need to diversify and apply the strengths in radioactive waste management into field operations to develop a full-service offering to our clients. This practice has evolved into a comprehensive nuclear services capability, rapidly becoming an industry leader in health physics, radiation protection, and remediation to support protection of human health and the environment. On behalf of the Perma-Fix family, I am sincerely grateful for the leadership of Dr. Centofanti, as well as the hard work and tireless commitment of our employees, all of whom enabled us to reach this momentous milestone.”

Dr. Louis F. Centofanti, Founder and Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, further noted, “I am extremely proud of the entire team at Perma-Fix. Over the past 30 years, we have successfully developed and deployed solutions for a wide range of complex waste streams, while maintaining an impeccable safety record. Given the inherent challenges of radioactive waste, we appreciate the trust and confidence our customers have placed in us, as we continually strive to provide unparalleled service and value. I truly believe our best years are ahead and we look forward to continuing on our mission of ensuring a clean and safe environment for future generations.”

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the U.S Department of Energy (“DOE”), the U.S Department of Defense (“DOD”), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company’s nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

This press release contains “forward looking statements” which are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to various business risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements generally are identifiable by use of the words such as “believe”, “expects”, “intends”, “anticipate”, “plans to”, “estimates”, “projects”, and similar expressions. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to: continuing our mission. These forward looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. There are a variety of factors which could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those described in this release, including, without limitation, future economic conditions; industry conditions; competitive pressures; our ability to apply and market our new technologies; the government or such other party to a contract granted to us fails to abide by or comply with the contract or to deliver waste as anticipated under the contract; inability to win bid projects; Congress fails to provides continuing funding for the DOD’s and DOE’s remediation projects; inability to obtain new foreign and domestic remediation contracts; impact of the COVID-19; and the “Risk Factors” discussed in, and the additional factors referred to under "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" of, our 2020 Form 10-K. The Company makes no commitment to disclose any revisions to forward looking statements, or any facts, events or circumstances after the date hereof that bear upon forward looking statements.

