BridgeBio Pharma and Brown University Announce Partnership to Drive the Advancement of Academic Innovations in Genetically Driven Diseases into Potential Therapeutics for Patients

PALO ALTO, Calif. and PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO), and Brown University today announced a formal collaboration to advance research in genetically driven neurological disorders into potential life-changing medicines for patients.



“Brown University is a leader in critical neurology research, and we look forward to partnering with their scientists to focus on discovering and advancing new targeted treatment approaches to potentially address challenging and complex diseases of the brain,” said BridgeBio founder and CEO Neil Kumar, Ph.D.

Under the partnership, BridgeBio will work with scientists at Brown to evaluate new discoveries in neurology research that have promise to advance toward clinical investigation. Select therapeutic programs may be spun out and advanced in BridgeBio affiliate companies, with an opportunity for Brown University scientists to support as company leaders and guide ongoing development.

“BridgeBio’s unique approach and support for having researchers stay involved in development made it an easy decision to partner with them in translating our discoveries into potential medicines for patients in need,” said Neil Veloso, Executive Director of Brown Technology Innovations at Brown University. “We look forward to the collaboration and empowering Brown faculty to progress their research.”

BridgeBio partners with stand-out academic institutions, including Brown University, to support research around genetically driven conditions and is focused on rapidly translating findings into meaningful treatments for patients. Today BridgeBio also announced formal partnerships with GlycoNet, The Lundquist Institute, Oregon Health & Science University, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of California, Davis and University of California, San Diego – for a total of 20 partnerships between BridgeBio and leading academic and research institutions to date. For a list of some of the institutions BridgeBio is partnered with, please visit Our Partners page.

As part of an ongoing effort to translate research in genetically driven conditions toward therapeutic development, BridgeBio will continue to seek long-term partnerships with similar institutions that are rooted in trust, engagement, science and respect in order to drive forward its mission of developing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers as quickly and safely as possible.

About Brown University

Brown University, based in Providence (RI), is a leading research university distinct for its student-centered learning and deep sense of purpose. Its students, faculty and staff are driven by the idea that their work will have an impact in the world. Brown Technology Innovations supports Brown researchers and inventors who seek commercial pathways to broaden the impact of their research.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio is a biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of over 30 development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials and its commercial organization is focused on delivering the company’s first approved therapy. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com .

BridgeBio Pharma Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements we make in this press release may include statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which are usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements, including statements relating to expectations, plans, and prospects regarding our ability to build on Brown University’s scientific innovation and genetic disease research and translate them into meaningful medicines for patients in need, the success of current and future relationships with third-party collaborators and academic partners, and the potential ability of our product candidates to treat genetically driven neurological disorders, reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, and are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made and are not forecasts, promises nor guarantees. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the success of our product candidates to treat genetically driven neurological disorders, the success of our collaboration with Brown University, as well as those risks set forth in the Risk Factors section of BridgeBio Pharma’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and BridgeBio Pharma’s other SEC filings. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

