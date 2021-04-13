Aleafia Health Introduces Wellness Brand Noon & Night Featuring Omega CBD Soft Gels

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its trailblazing new cannabis wellness brand Noon & Night. It launches with two new innovative product formats, the first of its kind Omega CBD Soft Gels and Lavender Fizz CBD bath bombs, both of which are now available in the adult-use market.



Noon & Night contributes to the daily wellness routine of both new and experienced cannabis users, with product formats that are staples of the nutraceutical and personal care sectors, but not yet widely available in cannabis form. The Company expects to introduce additional Noon & Night product formats over the course of 2021.

“Noon & Night is highly differentiated, filling a clear gap in the cannabis brand landscape with its exclusive focus on health and wellness conscious consumers,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “This forms an important part of our concerted entrance into the Canadian adult-use market, perfectly complementing our recently launched edibles brand Bogart’s Kitchen and everyday cannabis brand Divvy. The consistent theme in the rapid expansion of our product portfolio is through leaning on our core competitive advantages.”

The Omega CBD Soft Gels feature full-spectrum, single strain CBD extract, and are the first Canadian cannabis products to be suspended in fish oil containing omega-3. Omega-3s are an essential fatty acid, and one of the most popular nutritional supplements in North America.i ii Additionally, many patients and consumers prefer soft gels as they are easier to swallow, relative to dissolvable capsules. Each soft gel contains 30 mg of CBD, with 30 soft gels per bottle.

The Lavender Fizz CBD bath bombs are handcrafted and locally produced at the Company’s Paris, Ont. product innovation centre. Made with locally sourced lavender flower, they contain no artificial dyes or colours, and each contain 100 mg of CBD. They also boast the most accessible price point in their product category in the adult-use market.

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and with sales and operations in Australia and Germany. The Company operates medical clinics, education centres and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis.

Aleafia Health owns four significant licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules, edibles, sublingual strips, and vapes. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.

