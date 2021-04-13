Early Warning Report Maritime Resources Corp.

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with regulatory requirements, Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (“Dundee”) announces its share ownership following the exercise of warrants to purchase 6,500,000 common shares of Maritime Resources Corp. (the “Issuer”) at $0.15 each for aggregate consideration of $975,000.



Dundee and its affiliates own or control 79,440,919 common shares and warrants exercisable for the purchase of 1,741,791 common shares of the Issuer. Immediately prior to the exercise of warrants, Dundee and its affiliates owned or controlled 18.63% of the Issuer on an undiluted basis and 20.97% on a partially diluted basis. Following the exercise of warrants, Dundee owns 19.96% of the Issuer on an undiluted basis and 20.31% on a partially diluted basis.

Dundee’s ownership or control of securities of the Issuer are for investment purposes only. Dundee intends to review, on a continuous basis, various factors related to its investment, including (but not limited to) the price and availability of the securities of the Issuer, subsequent developments affecting the Issuer or its business, and the general market and economic conditions. Based upon these and other factors, Dundee may decide to purchase additional securities of the Issuer or may decide in the future to sell all or part of its investment.

This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report. The early warning report respecting the foregoing will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com under the Issuer’s profile. To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Dundee, please contact:

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

