BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. and The Lundquist Institute Collaborate to Advance Treatments for Genetically Driven Conditions and Cancers

TORRANCE, Calif. and PALO ALTO, Calif., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) and The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center today announced a collaboration to translate research in genetically driven diseases and cancers into potential treatments for patients.

“The Lundquist Institute is renowned for its scientific research and drug discoveries, and we look forward to developing a close relationship with their talented scientists in the hope of translating their discoveries into medicines with meaningful benefit for patients,” said BridgeBio CEO and Founder Neil Kumar, Ph.D.



Under the established two-year partnership, BridgeBio will work closely with The Lundquist Institute researchers to identify programs that may have the potential to become therapies for patients with genetically driven conditions and cancers. BridgeBio will potentially sponsor research programs and support the development of Lundquist programs and clinical investigations through its licensing and affiliate development model.

“By coupling our world-class scientific discoveries with the resources and well-seasoned team at BridgeBio, we have the opportunity to create advancements in therapeutics for genetic diseases,” said Rubayath Mohsen, M.S., Manager of Business Development and Technology Transfer from The Lundquist Institute. “Based on their track record in working closely with researchers, we are optimistic about developing our technologies with BridgeBio and look forward to seeing what we can do together to develop new therapeutics for patients in need.”

BridgeBio partners with top academic and research institutions throughout the U.S., including The Lundquist Institute, to support early, promising research in genetically driven diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. Today BridgeBio also announced formal partnerships with Brown University, GlycoNet, Oregon Health & Science University, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of California, Davis and University of California, San Diego – for a total of 20 partnerships between BridgeBio and leading academic and research institutions to date. For a list of some of the institutions BridgeBio is partnered with, please visit Our Partners page.

With trust, respect and science at the forefront of all collaborations, BridgeBio will continue developing similar long-term partnerships to support its mission of pioneering critical medicines for patients with certain cancers and genetically driven conditions as quickly and safely as possible.

About The Lundquist Institute: "Research with Reach"™

The Lundquist Institute is an engine of innovation with a global reach and a 69-year reputation of improving and saving lives. With its new medical research building, its state-of-the-art incubator, “BioLabs at The Lundquist,” existing laboratory and support infrastructure, and a 15-acre tech park in the planning stages, the Lundquist Institute serves as a hub for the Los Angeles area’s burgeoning biotech scene. The research institute has over 100 principal investigators (PhDs, MDs, and MD/PhDs) working on more than 600 research studies, including therapies for numerous, and often fatal orphan diseases. Find out more at https://lundquist.org.

About BridgeBio Pharma:

BridgeBio is a biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of over 30 development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials and its commercial organization is focused on delivering the company’s first approved therapy. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com.

BridgeBio Pharma Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements we make in this press release may include statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which are usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements, including statements relating to expectations, plans, and prospects regarding our ability to build on The Lundquist Institute’s scientific innovation and genetic disease research and translate them into meaningful medicines for patients in need, the success of current and future relationships with third-party collaborators and academic partners, and the potential ability of our product candidates to treat genetically driven diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers, reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, and are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made and are not forecasts, promises nor guarantees. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the success of our product candidates to treat genetically driven diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers, the success of our collaboration with The Lundquist Institute, as well as those risks set forth in the Risk Factors section of BridgeBio Pharma’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and BridgeBio Pharma’s other SEC filings. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

