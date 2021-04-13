BridgeBio Pharma and the University of California, San Diego Announce Collaboration to Advance Treatments for Genetically Driven Conditions

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO), and the University of California, San Diego (UC San Diego) today announced a partnership to translate research in genetically driven conditions into potential therapeutic applications for patients, with a focus on oncology and neurology.

“UC San Diego is a leading research institution with a top pharmacology department and a strong profile in neurology and oncology. By leveraging their expertise through our collaboration partnership, we hope to advance discoveries into potential treatments as quickly and safely as possible,” said BridgeBio founder and CEO Neil Kumar, Ph.D.

Under this partnership, BridgeBio and UC San Diego will collaborate on identifying research programs with strong potential for therapeutic applications that address areas of unmet need. BridgeBio will potentially sponsor research programs and support the development of identified programs toward potential clinical investigation through its licensing and affiliate development model.

“Our world-renown scientists have deep knowledge into genetically driven conditions. Coupling our cross-disciplinary, flexible approach to advancing research with BridgeBio’s developmental expertise and collaborative model presents tremendous opportunity to realize the potential of our work,” said UC San Diego Associate Vice Chancellor for Innovation and Commercialization Paul Roben. “I look forward to seeing our collaboration advance around our shared mission to develop life-changing therapies and give patients new hope.”

BridgeBio partners with top academic and research institutions, including UC San Diego, to support early, promising research in genetically driven diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. Today BridgeBio also announced formal partnerships with Brown University, GlycoNet, The Lundquist Institute, Oregon Health & Science University, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and University of California, Davis – for a total of 20 partnerships between BridgeBio and leading academic and research institutions to date. For a list of some of the institutions BridgeBio is partnered with, please visit Our Partners page.

With trust, respect and science at the forefront of all collaborations, BridgeBio continuously seeks long-term partnerships with similar institutions that are rooted in trust, engagement, science and respect in order to drive forward its mission of developing life-changing medicines for patients with genetically driven conditions, including in oncology and neurology, as quickly and safely as possible.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio is a biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of over 30 development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials and its commercial organization is focused on delivering the company’s first approved therapy. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com.

BridgeBio Pharma Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements we make in this press release may include statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which are usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements, including statements relating to expectations, plans, and prospects regarding our ability to build on the UC San Diego’s scientific innovation and genetic disease research and translate them into meaningful medicines for patients in need, the success of current and future relationships with third-party collaborators and academic partners, and the potential ability of our product candidates to treat genetically driven diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers, reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, and are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made and are not forecasts, promises nor guarantees. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the success of our product candidates to treat genetically driven diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers, the success of our collaboration with the UC San Diego, as well as those risks set forth in the Risk Factors section of BridgeBio Pharma’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and BridgeBio Pharma’s other SEC filings. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment in which new risks emerge from time to time. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

UC San Diego Contact:

Michelle Franklin

UC San Diego

m1franklin@ucsd.edu

BridgeBio Contact:

Grace Rauh

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

Grace.rauh@bridgebio.com

(917) 232-5478