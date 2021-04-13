New York, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Forecast 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058540/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market is estimated at $44,385 m in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020-2025. In 2019, the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market was dominated by the nasal sprays submarket which held 33.2% of the overall market.



Report Scope



• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology market.



• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market by the dosage form:

– Dosage Form: Nasal Sprays, Nasal Drops & Liquids, Nasal Gels, Nasal Powders

– Nasal Sprays: Non-pressurized Containers and Pressurized Containers



• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market by System:

– Nasal Unidose Devices

– Nasal Bi Dose Devices

– Nasal Multi Dose Devices



• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market by Application:

– Asthma

– Allergic and Non-Allergic Rhinitis

– Nasal Congestion



• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market by End User:

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory Surgery Center

– Specialty Clinics

– Vaccination Centers



• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2020 to 2030 for the leading national markets:

– United States

– Canada

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Germany

– UK

– Italy

– France

– Spain

– Nordic

– Benelux

– Rest of Western Europe

– Russia

– Poland

– Rest of Eastern Europe

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia & New Zealand

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– North Africa

– Rest of MEA



• This report profiles the leading companies that market nasal drug delivery devices:

– 3M Company

– Becton, Dickinson and Company

– GlaxoSmithKline plc

– Johnson & Johnson

– Merck & Co., Inc.

– Pfizer Inc.

– Teleflex Incorporated

– Naveh Pharma Ltd.

– OptiNose US, Inc.

– Pendopharm

– AptarGroup, Inc.



• This report provides qualitative analysis of the Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology market. This report discusses the Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, as well as the Drivers and Challenges of this market.



This study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Global Digital Wound Care Management market. You find data, trends and predictions.

