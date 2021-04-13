Telos’ Xacta Expands Availability to Microsoft Azure across all U.S. Government Cloud Instances

ASHBURN, Va., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos® Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced its Xacta® solution will be available to support all Microsoft Azure U.S. Government cloud instances, including Azure Government, Azure Government Secret and Azure Government Top Secret.



“Microsoft has been a tremendous partner,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “From the very beginning we have had a shared vision for streamlining the risk management and compliance process, and together we’ll begin to considerably reduce the time and cost it takes to receive and maintain authorizations.”

Currently available on the Azure Marketplace, Xacta is specifically engineered for compliance of systems and networks handling the most sensitive data. Xacta automates many labor-intensive tasks associated with key security frameworks such as the NIST Risk Management Framework (RMF), NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF), FedRAMP and ISO 27001. By incorporating Azure Policy with Xacta, customers can automatically generate a large portion of the required accreditation package, reducing the manual effort required of authorizing officials and freeing up their time to focus on making critical risk decisions.

The integration between Xacta and Azure Policy and Blueprints enables customers to track their compliance status against centrally manage compliance policies and enforce policies to ensure compliance going forward. Once aligned to an Azure customer’s workload, Xacta can analyze IT asset information collected seamlessly from Azure resources and hosted systems, enabling greater efficiency when moving workloads to Azure.

“Xacta is well known for its ability to streamline the cyber risk management process,” said Zach Kramer, partner engineering manager, Azure Global, Microsoft. “We’re pleased to expand our Xacta deployment and work together with Telos to automate the assessment and authorization process for our Azure Government clouds.”

For more information, visit: www.telos.com/azure.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.

