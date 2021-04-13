NoHo Partners Plc
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 April 2021 at 15:00
NoHo Partners’ turnover in March 2021 was approximately MEUR 4.2
NoHo Partners Plc’s turnover in March 2021 was approximately MEUR 4.2, which is roughly 20 per cent of the turnover for the corresponding period in 2019. Nearly half of the turnover consisted of sales in the first week of March, when restaurants were still open in Finland. The remainder of the turnover was generated by the takeaway sales of 47 restaurants.
NoHo Partners CEO Aku Vikström:
“In response to the restaurant closure that came into force in March, approximately 200 of our restaurants were closed and we continued the temporary layoffs of employees. Thanks to our quick action and in cooperation with our personnel, we were able to minimise the negative impacts of the closure. Due to the shutdown of business operations, operating cash flow in March was negative by a clear margin, but we estimate that some of this will be restored by the compensation still under consideration by the Finnish state. Consequently, we will only be able to assess the final results for March and the first quarter at a later time. We have secured our liquidity by driving our burn rate as low as possible while preparing for the gradual reopening of our business starting from the beginning of May. As our business environment remains unstable and the government’s decision-making is difficult to predict, we have also taken measures to prepare for the potential prolongation of the situation, such as by selling part of our holdings in Eezy and strengthening our cash position.”
The Group will report on the development of its turnover in April 2021 in its January–March 2021 interim report on 11 May 2021.
