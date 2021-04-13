ADTANCE Connects with Starlink to Deliver Livestream Remote Assistance in Locations without Conventional Internet Access

DETROIT, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADTANCE, a leading international After-Sales Service technology platform provider for manufactures, industrial companies and mechanical engineering organizations, today announced its ADTANCE Support and Fieldstreaming solution has been optimized to work with the Starlink beta, an innovative high-speed, low-latency broadband satellite internet. The combined solution marks the first time multi-camera fieldstreaming video customer support is possible in locations where internet access is not currently available or reliable.



With Starlink, ADTANCE enables customer support technicians across the globe to provide multi-camera video assistance to users located in rural and remote areas, including the middle of the ocean, deep in a rainforest or inside an underground building where WiFi and mobile data connections are not possible.

Starlink, a division of SpaceX, is a satellite internet constellation that is not bound by traditional ground infrastructure and has been designed to deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations of the globe where connectivity has typically been a challenge. Starlink satellites are over 60 times closer to Earth than traditional satellites, resulting in lower latency and the ability to support services typically not possible with traditional satellite internet.

The demand for live remote video customer support, testing and training in has skyrocketed globally due to COVID-19 mandates combined with the shortage of highly skilled technicians available to work on increasingly complex machines. However, live remote support can be challenging for companies that have machinery located in remote areas, underground, at sea or in other areas where internet connections are not possible.

“Our customers operate in almost every continent – some in very remote areas where conventional mobile connection reaches its limits,” said Moritz Seger, Digital Transformation Manager at ZAHORANSKY AG and ADTANCE customer. “The ability to use Starlink in combination with the ADTANCE Support and Fieldstreaming solution is very promising for our company and our customers. This solution allows us to gain independence from internationally varying conditions and poorly developed mobile networks in rural areas. We already use ADTANCE solutions on a daily basis in our global customer service and with the combination of both solutions, we are well prepared for the future.”

“As a supplier of airfield tankers operating around the world in the most isolated areas, we rely on reliable and fast communication for our service,” said Nico Hanemann, Head of Aviation Department, for Dr.-Ing. Ulrich Esterer GmbH & Co. Fahrzeugaufbauten und Anlagen KG and ADTANCE customer. “The combination of the innovative remote assistance solution we already have in place with ADTANCE Support along with Starlink provides this capability and is also unbeatable in terms of cost.”

“With Starlink our customers will experience the best quality livestream customer support with nearly no latency anywhere in the world,” said Nils Arnold, CEO and co-Founder of ADTANCE. “Even in the middle of an ocean or deep in the rainforest it is possible to use our multi-camera fieldstreaming video assistance with a high speed internet connection. This means that every place can now be serviced remotely, even where there wasn’t internet access in the past.”

ADTANCE customers need to have Starlink installed in order to utilize it with the ADTANCE Support and Fieldstreaming solution. The Starlink beta is now available in most locales, with new regions being added on a regular basis.

ADTANCE Support and Fieldstreaming

The ADTANCE Fieldstreaming solution is the first live remote support software capable of connecting every type of camera to the system, including cameras within smartphones, tablets, computers, security cameras, drones and underwater Remote Operated Vehicles (ROVs). ADTANCE Support users can live stream views of machines from various angles simultaneously– significantly improving live support, remote training and long distance collaboration in the field. The solution can be implemented by using mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets or by wearing smartglasses.

About ADTANCE

ADTANCE is a leading international After-Sales Service technology platform provider for manufactures, industrial companies and mechanical engineering organizations. The ADTANCE Smart Service Platform is the only solution that digitizes the entire After Sales Service lifecycle from live remote support to predictive maintenance and resource planning. More than 500 companies in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, chemical, mechanical engineering, oil and gas rely on ADTANCE solutions. Founded in 2015, ADTANCE is privately held with headquarters in Wald-Michelbach, Germany and offices in Detroit, Michigan USA as well as Stade, Germany. For more information, visit www.adtance.com and follow @adtance.

All trademarks and registered trademarks in this document are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Contact:



Michele Nachum

Reichert Communications, LLC

michele@reichertcom.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8cc80a97-3518-4f21-9af7-0e098c393d56