Catchpoint Announces Virtual SRE Community Event on June 10

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catchpoint™, the leader in Digital Experience Management, launched free registration to attend SRE From Anywhere, a virtual, interactive event focused on helping site reliability engineers (SREs) thrive in today’s era of digital complexity, data proliferation and virtual team collaboration where always-available and speed are crucial. Taking place June 10, 2021, the event offers SREs the opportunity to connect with peers to share best practices, industry and career trends and organizational dynamics.



Catchpoint is expanding on the enormous success of last year’s SRE From Home event by adding richer and more diverse content and more networking opportunities. The event will deliver the quality and engagement that attendees have come to expect from the largest event dedicated to the SRE role. Additionally, to maximize the participants’ virtual experience, the event will be hosted on a state-of-the-art virtual conference platform.

“The role of SREs in ensuring top performance and reliability in today’s highly distributed and virtual world has never been more important,” said Mehdi Daoudi, CEO of Catchpoint. “This event offers an opportunity for SREs to collaborate and learn best practices for true digital experience observability.”

The SRE From Anywhere agenda is built and designed for SREs by SREs and includes panel discussions, practitioner sessions, and lightning talks designed to foster an open forum for inclusion and learning. SRE professionals and visionaries will offer educational and inspiring information to help navigate the challenges associated with assuring availability, performance, reachability, and reliability of systems, networks, and applications. Other topics include:

Results from 2021 SRE Survey sponsored by Catchpoint, VMWare Tanzu, and the DevOps Institute.

True Observability and why it’s importance in a world that is overusing the term without the proper meaning.

DevOps Principles and the latest use cases and trends such as Platform Ops.





About Catchpoint

Catchpoint, the global leader in Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM), empowers business and IT leaders to protect and advance the experience of their customers and employees. In a digital economy, enabled by cloud, SaaS and IoT, applications and users are everywhere. Catchpoint offers the largest and most geographically distributed monitoring network in the industry – it’s the only DEM platform that can scale and support today’s customer and employee location diversity and application distribution. It helps enterprises proactively detect, identify and validate user and application reachability, availability, performance and reliability, across an increasingly complex digital delivery chain. Industry leaders like Google, L'Oréal, Verizon, Oracle, LinkedIn, Honeywell, and Priceline trust Catchpoint’s out-of-the box monitoring platform, to proactively detect, repair, and optimize customer and employee experiences. Learn more at www.catchpoint.com

