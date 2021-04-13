GameSquare Esports Appoints Sabrina Hao as Head of Asia and a Member of its Advisory Board

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare”, “GameSquare Esports” or the “Company”), an international esports company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ms. Sabrina Hao as Head of Asia and as a member of GameSquare Esports’ advisory board. Sabrina is an experienced businesswoman with outstanding relationships and access to business networks in China and in Canada. Sabrina will continue to be responsible for managing Reciprocity Corp.’s (“Reciprocity”) investment in the LGD.REC CrossFire franchise in China as well as building partnership opportunities across the portfolio of GameSquare companies including the Gaming Community Network (“GCN”), Code Red Esports Ltd. (“Code Red”), and Rainbow 7 (“R7”), its League of Legends team in Latin America.



“There is immense potential and opportunity in China,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. “I believe that the foundation that Sabrina has laid with the CrossFire franchise is an incredibly powerful cornerstone for our strategy in Asia. We are excited that Sabrina is leading our business in Asia and we believe that her business connections and experience can drive significant growth from brands looking to enter China and for global brands seeking access to China. Further, we believe that adding Ms. Hao to our advisory board further strengthens our company by enhancing our ability to creatively capitalize on international opportunities in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.”

Sabrina is a partner with Epic Capital Management Inc., an alternative asset management firm established in 2000 that manages publicly traded hedge funds and specializes in Canadian small and mid-cap securities. A seasoned entrepreneur with deep expertise in global business development, Sabrina was instrumental in securing Reciprocity’s first international franchise in China, and the acquisition of the R7 team in Latin America. Sabrina has a BSc in psychology from University of Toronto and certification in cross-cultural training consulting and international protocol from the Academy of London and the IVP in Switzerland.

About GameSquare

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. The acquisition of Code Red, an esports talent agency, provided an initial foothold in Europe through its UK operations. Code Red represents leading on-screen talent, players and influencers and works with leading global brands to develop influencer campaigns and esports marketing strategies. GameSquare’s second acquisition of Reciprocity provides access to Asia, Latin America and North America. Its gaming and esports assets include: a CrossFire franchise in China that it owns with its partner LGD Gaming, a 40% interest in a League of Legends team that competes in Latin America, and, its wholly owned subsidiary corporation, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA.

Contact

For further information, please contact Kevin Wright, President of GameSquare Esports Inc.:

Email: kevin@gamesquare.com

Phone: (416) 861-2267

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company’s expectations that Ms. Hao will continue to be responsible for managing LGD.REC CrossFire and that she will build partnership opportunities across the portfolio of GameSquare companies, and the Company’s ability to execute its business plan, including its strategies to capitalize on international opportunities in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia and grow the Company by acquiring targets. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.