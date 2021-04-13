Noisecom Strengthens Its Position as the Leader in Programmable Noise Generators with the New UFX7000B for Growing and Emerging Wireless Applications

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE American: WTT ), announced that Noisecom has introduced the UFX7000B , strengthening its leadership in noise generation solutions with this new version of its most versatile and most popular programmable noise generator. Built upon core Noisecom technology, the UFX7000B features a new design and streamlined user interface in an innovative platform, which will serve as the building block for a broad range of customizable, configurable, and specialized solutions. The unique noise generation products enabled by UFX7000B are vital to address the complex demands of growing and emerging wireless applications, including GPS, satellite communications, aerospace, defense, and wireless communications such as next-generation Wi-Fi and 5G systems, up to 40 GHz.

“The UFX platform has been our most popular instrument for many years. Our customers appreciate the broad range of capabilities that include signal combining, filtering, attenuation, and switching,” said Dr. Lee McMillan, VP, Engineering and Manufacturing at Wireless Telecom Group. “With the new UFX7000B product we have an advanced platform to build upon for the future of all our benchtop and rackmount programable noise generators so we can better meet application- and industry-specific needs.”

The Noisecom UFX7000B broadband additive white Gaussian noise (AWGN) generator has a powerful single board computer with flexible architecture used to create complex custom noise signals for advanced test systems. This versatile platform allows the user to meet their most challenging design requirements. Precision components provide high output power with superior flatness, and the flexible computer architecture allows control of multiple attenuators, switches, and filter banks. Joining a robust portfolio of leading benchtop noise generators, the newly designed Noisecom UFX7000B demonstrates a continued innovation in generating, controlling, and using RF and microwave noise to support high-performance wireless applications.

- END -

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton , CommAgility , Holzworth , Microlab , and Noisecom , is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.



Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.’s website address is wirelesstelecomgroup.com . Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Investor Contact

Andrew M. Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger& Company

(216) 464-6400

andrew@smberger.com

Marketing Contact

Maria Droge: +1 (973) 386-9696

Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

25 Eastmans Road

Parsippany, NJ 07054

Tel: (973) 386-9696

Fax: (973) 386-9191

www.wtcom.com