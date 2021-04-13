Namaste Technologies Provides a Corporate Update

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Namaste Technologies Inc. (“Namaste” or the “Company”) (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products, is pleased to provide the following corporate updates.



Namaste is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, CannMart Inc. (“CannMart”) has expanded its product offering to both our provincial customers who sell to recreational consumers and to our own medical customers across Canada at CannMart.com, by entering into a number of supply agreements including with CannTx Life Sciences Inc., Rilaxe Canna Inc. and Safari Flower Co.

CannTx Life Sciences Inc.:

A supply agreement with CannTx Life Sciences, a licensed cultivator and processor, to distribute Royal City Cannabis Co. branded premium artisanal hash products. These high purity handcrafted pressed ice hash products are derived from single strain whole flower cannabis material and washed in small batches to ensure the highest quality hash for Royal City’s consumers. These products will be sold and distributed throughout CannMart's provincial footprint starting in Ontario in the adult use market and online through the medical platform via CannMart.com.

Rilaxe Canna Inc.:

A Canada-wide exclusive production and distribution agreement with Rilaxe Canna bringing to market a new format of edibles that are made from dried fruit with the intention to serve the wellness community, medical patients and adult use customers. There are presently only gummies and chocolate available in the edibles category across the country and this new novel line of products will further expand the category. CannMart is in a unique position to take a first mover advantage with this exciting new product offering. These products will be sold and distributed throughout CannMart's provincial footprint starting in British Columbia in the adult use market and online through the medical platform via CannMart.com.

Safari Flower Co.:

A supply agreement with Safari Flower, a licensed cultivator and processor for various flower and various cannabis 2.0 categories. CannMart will be distributing products through its provincial body supply agreements and online through the medical platform via CannMart.com.

“We are very pleased to welcome all our new partners including, CannTx Life Sciences, Rilaxe Canna and Safari Flower to CannMart as we continue to expand our product offering to our customers,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Namaste. “We are excited to have these products available by the end of May of this year as we look to grow our future revenues. These products will be available for our medical patients across Canada online at CannMart.com, and through our business-to-business distribution channels throughout our provincial customers. The team continues to work very hard at successfully bringing in new partners as we look to be the world’s foremost marketplace in wellness.”

Findify Named as One of the World’s Best Personalized Site Search Apps

Findify has been named one of the world’s best personalized site search apps. The prestigious title was bestowed upon the company recently by experts at Ecommerce Tech, an organization which connects ecommerce teams with the right tech tools.

Findify is also specifically listed as being one of the most popular personalization apps, as well as one of the best personalization apps for large stores. The experts at Ecommerce Tech say they look for personalization apps that have a robust AI offering, load quickly and asynchronously, and include top notch analytics capabilities.

Ecommerce Tech said: “These personalization apps are for bringing the user closer to their desired outcome, in an automated way. They increase conversion rate and average order value.”

https://www.findify.io/findify-latest-news/findify-named-as-one-of-the-worlds-best-personalized-site-search-apps

About CannTx Life Sciences Inc.

CannTx Life Sciences is a privately-owned cannabis producer licensed by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act. As a producer of consumer cannabis products, CannTx is uniquely equipped to provide Plant Tissue Culture services alongside horticultural solutions to fellow Licensed Producers under its B2B division, Steadystem Solutions. From pathogens remediation and in-vitro storage (SteadyStorage) to scheduled provision of clean donor stock (SteadyStock) to production ready inputs (SteadyStarts) Steadystem can help operators reach their full potential. This biotech platform supports CannTx’s consumer cannabis product divisions, Bower Therapy (Medicinal) and Royal City Cannabis Co. (Recreational) and serve as the foundation of quality and consistency of their products. Steadystem Solutions continues to grow its library of validated genetics characterized across a holistic assessment of important agronomic traits. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is located near Guelph, Ontario, in the heart of Canadian agricultural innovation.

About Rilaxe Canna:

Rilaxe Canna is a privately-owned company located in Vancouver, British Columbia producing edibles with high-quality THC distillate that’s sourced locally from our fellow extractionists. Our delicious line of dried fruits are sourced sustainability from local suppliers here in BC. Made only with ingredients that are natural and 100% free of synthetic preservatives that may be harmful to our bodies. Our fruits are certified organic and vegan friendly. Our fruit suppliers focus on social, environmental and economic responsibilities and ethically source their dried fruits from farms across the world who are using approved organic farming methods to support local communities.



About Safari Flower Co.

Safari Flower is a privately-owned company located in Fort Erie, Ontario which cultivates new wave cannabis flowers of unique character for today's generation of sophisticated consumers. Safari strives to bloom the best out of the plant's native potential to maximize each cultivar's most wild and natural expression. Buds are slowly harvested and trimmed by hands in small-batch rooms to preserve the distinct character of every flower; from visual texture to complex aromas and flavours that makes for extraordinary products.

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Namaste Technologies is a marketplace platform for cannabis and wellness products. At CannMart.com, the Company provides Canadian medical customers with a diverse selection of hand-picked products from a multitude of federally licensed cultivators and US customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories. The Company also distributes licensed and in-house branded cannabis and cannabis derived products in Canada through a number of provincial government control boards and retailing bodies and facilitates licensed cannabis retailer sales online in Saskatchewan. Namaste’s global technology and continuous innovation address local needs in a burgeoning cannabis industry requiring smart solutions.

