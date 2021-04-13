Clubhouse Media’s Influencer-Based Model and Las Vegas Content House Profiled in Top-25 Newspaper

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGR) (“Clubhouse Media” or the “Company”), an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a vast aggregate global social media reach, is pleased to announce that the Company was just covered in an in-depth profile article in the renowned Las Vegas Review-Journal (“LVRJ”) newspaper, the largest circulating daily newspaper in Nevada and one of two daily newspapers in the Las Vegas area.

The LVRJ is a daily subscription newspaper published in Las Vegas, Nevada, since 1909. It is ranked as one of the top 25 newspapers in the United States by circulation.

The article covers the Company’s ongoing expansion across the United States market as well as its basic business model, and contains a number of insightful points from Company representatives, Clubhouse Media influencers, and outside individuals with insight into the Company and its mission.

The article includes analysis from Brian Freeman, chief executive of influencer platform Heartbeat, who said the Company’s model is a win for all involved: “As the content creator, I get representation. I get access to more followers. I get a place to live. I get an epic lifestyle. And from the content house perspective, they can go to an advertiser and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got 100 million followers — pick your poison. Do you want car enthusiasts? Do you want gaming enthusiasts? We’ve got something for everybody.’ The more houses they have, the more talent they have and the bigger the core brand, Clubhouse, gets, and that benefits advertisers by giving them a one-stop shop.”

A key theme in the piece is the innovative nature of what Clubhouse Media is trying to accomplish with its unique model. Influencer-based marketing is not an entirely new idea. But the Company believes that managing to coordinate influencer-based marketing at scale, augmented by differentiating technology, is an entirely unique and potentially disruptive innovation – a point that forms a central focus in the article.

Nixon Peabody LLP Partner Ellie Heisler, who works with several top influencers on licensing, IP protection and brand building, was also quoted in the piece with her thoughts on the value proposition Clubhouse Media’s content houses offer to brands:

“If that influencer lives in a house and they’re living with a bunch of friends that decide to pop into that (sponsored) video or repost their friend’s content, all of a sudden, the brand is paying for one influencer, but they potentially get the reach of so many more. If all the influencers are being managed by the same company in the house, they can negotiate for multiple brand deals for their multiple talent.”

Throughout the piece, two considerations are front and center where execution is concerned: First, can Clubhouse Media maintain and grow its reach by keeping powerful influencers engaged and adding new talent to its pipeline? And second, can the Company control enough reach to establish growing interest among major brands?

In interview segments with influencers at its Society Las Vegas house, as published in the piece, the value proposition the Company offers was clearly evident. According to the article, the Company’s Creative Director Heather Ferguson said Clubhouse Media creators have a say in what brands they would like to work with and can reject offers at their discretion, and that the Company’s focus is centered on helping influencers reach their career goals:

“We’re not here to make a quick buck from this brand deal. Our point of differentiation is we have publicists. We have a media team. We have full-scale video production. We have full-scale styling production and in-house studio.”

As far as establishing a dominant presence in aggregate reach, the article also notes the Company’s access to a currently estimated 280 million social media followers through its Clubhouse Media influencers, as well as an additional 9 million through its own branded accounts.

An online version of the article may be accessed HERE .

About Clubhouse Media

We believe Clubhouse Media represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each of which has its own brand, influencer cohort and production capabilities. Clubhouse Media offers management, production and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space. Clubhouse Media’s management team consists of successful entrepreneurs with financial, legal, marketing, and digital content creation expertise.

