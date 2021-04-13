Evolv Technology Brings Data Analytics Capabilities to its AI-Enabled Touchless Security Screening System

WALTHAM, Mass., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolv Technology, the leader in AI touchless security screening, today announced Evolv Insights™, a powerful SaaS-based analytics dashboard that provides security and operations professionals the ability to comprehensively review, analyze and collect valuable data from their Evolv Express® security screening systems throughout their venues and facilities.



Evolv is transforming the physical security industry by providing the world’s first AI-enabled touchless screening system. Built on its Evolv Cortex AI™ software platform, Evolv is continually improving the security posture for customers through machine learning and on-demand analytical insights in a way that legacy metal detectors and other analog screening systems cannot provide.

Available through the secure My Evolv Portal, Evolv Express customers can use Evolv Insights to extract data about venue and entrance visitor arrival curves and counts, system detection performance, alarm statistics and comparisons across multiple sites, locations within sites, event types, detection settings, time periods and more. Depending on a customer’s desired level of granularity, the data can be presented annually, quarterly, monthly, daily, hourly, and even down to five-minute increments. Designed to provide actionable insights, customers can easily export data on-demand to enable sharing with colleagues and leadership via a range of user-friendly visual formats.

“We believe AI is changing the world and Evolv has been at the forefront in applying its many advantages to the physical security screening market,” said Vice President of Product Management Steve Morandi at Evolv. “Until now, security teams using outdated metal detector technology have been forced to make operational decisions based on biased judgment and anecdotal inputs, collected manually under the pressure of time. With automated data collection and actionable insights, security teams can move from reactive management and intuition-led decision making, to proactive, data-informed operations."

Evolv Insights Allows Customers to:

Simply Report on Security Performance to Leadership

Customers can quickly review aggregated performance across the installed base. This “snapshot” provides unique situational awareness and enables a holistic view of customers’ Evolv Express systems to optimize performance. This view is especially helpful when showcasing system performance to leadership teams.

Data-driven Improvements to Security Posture

Customers can access individual scanner, location and detection setting comparisons. Drilling down and comparing specific system performance related to clear rate, visitor count and arrival curves, enables customers to immediately analyze data in time slices by event types, sites, scanners, and individual entrances to optimize security and operations.

Partner with Operations Teams to Deliver a Better Visitor Experience

Customers will better understand visitor arrival trends. By accessing the density of visitor arrivals with a color-coded heat map, which correlates to a timeline graph, customers can easily visualize visitor arrival across days, weeks and other time periods. Understanding these load times helps customers plan staffing more effectively to provide visitors and employees with a welcoming, line-free experience.

“As a leader in designing weapons detection solutions, gaining insights into the actual throughput and alerts is fundamental to those designs,” said Founder and Managing Partner Dan Donovan at Ingressotek. “As an Evolv Technology Partner, we work with many of the most recognizable stadiums, sporting events and entertainment venues to keep their fans, patrons and staff safe. Having integrated, actionable data at our fingertips through Evolv Insights is very valuable, especially as our customers start reopening. Evolv Insights gives them easy access to details about visitor flow and other critical information to effectively plan resources as well as adjust in real-time.”

“The ability to better understand and anticipate how our patrons return to Omaha Performing Arts events as we come out of the pandemic will be valuable as we refine our reopening plans,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Arnold Reeves at the Omaha Performing Arts. “The data could allow us to make more informed staffing decisions, and also provide the ability to view and easily report percent venue occupancy numbers. With multiple entrances into the venues, the data portal will allow us to determine where volunteers are needed most to help enhance the patron experience. Without Evolv Express and Evolv Insights, we’d have to rely on visual cues and estimates.”

"We recently started using Evolv Express to enhance security screening for guests and team members throughout our facility," said Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Security Director Sam Guzman. “With Evolv Express we have a state-of-the-art system that can help us increase security efforts while maintaining a high level of service for our guests."

The Evolv Express system delivers up to a 70% reduction in cost and is 10 times faster than traditional metal detectors, resulting in screening an unparalleled 3,600 people per hour, per system. The system allows for visitors to pass through screening without breaking stride and continuing the pace of life, improving security at the speed and scale required in this post-pandemic world.

The world’s most iconic venues and companies place their trust in Evolv to protect their employees and visitors, including Uber, Lincoln Center, L.L. Bean, Six Flags, and hundreds of others. Evolv’s systems have been used to screen more than 50 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration in screening people in the U.S.

In March 2021, Evolv entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: NHIC) in a transaction that would result in Evolv becoming a U.S. publicly listed entity. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. For more information visit nhicspac.com.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology is the world’s leading provider of AI touchless security screening systems that enhance safety without sacrificing the visitor, student and employee experience. Built on top of its Evolv Cortex AI™ software platform, the company provides an array of AI touchless screening technologies for weapons detection, identity verification and health-related threats.

Led by a team of security industry leaders with a track record for delivering first-to-market products, Evolv’s investors include Bill Gates, Florida Governor Jeb Bush’s firm, Finback Investment Partners, DCVC, General Catalyst Partners, Lux Capital, SineWave Ventures, Motorola Solutions and STANLEY Ventures. The company’s partners include Motorola Solutions, STANLEY Security and Johnson Controls. Evolv Express® has earned industry accolades such as the 2020 Edison Awards™, two Campus Safety 2020 BEST Awards, Campus Security & Life Safety magazine’s Secure Campus 2020 Awards and Best Places to Work by Inc. Magazine and Built in Boston.

Evolv Technology, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights™, and Evolv Cortex AI™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

