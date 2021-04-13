New York, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Meat, Beef and Poultry Processing Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058533/?utm_source=GNW



Meat, Beef and Poultry Processing Market – the increased preferences for meat consumption of the people worldwide have led to an increase in demand for processing industries in the global market

Population growth in developing markets and associated double-income families show greater preference towards packaged meat. As a result, poultry meat processing market is expected to grow at a significant rate. Rising demand for custom fillets and portions of poultry products from fine-dining restaurants and hotels are also anticipated to boost the processed meat market.



Governmental support and subsidiaries are expected to drive global meat processing market in developing economies across the globe. Increasing adoption rate of poultry meat and pricing have positively impacted global meat and meat processing market. Processed meats are also ready-to-eat and save cooking time in hectic schedules of consumers, thereby increasing the share of global meat processing market.



The growth in the market is attributed to increasing consumption of processed food, the governments support for the use of equipment and processing methods in developing countries, and the demand for food safety, safety of workers, the presence of small and medium enterprises in developing countries, rising raw material costs, and international trade rules. The increased preferences for meat consumption of the people worldwide have led to an increase in demand for processing industries in the global market.



Processing Equipment Analysis

Cutting equipment segment dominated the global meat, beef and poultry processing market by processing equipment and is projected to reach US$ xx billion in 2031 from its previous value of US$ xx billion in 2020. The demand in the market is governed by quality approved abrasion resistant material, and the cutting machine is highly demanded for its ability of continuous operation across the globe. The overall growth rate for the period 2021 to 2031 is projected to be xx%.



Grinding equipment segment is anticipated to witness highest CAGR of xx% during the first half of the forecast period, while the CAGR for second half will be xx%. The overall CAGR for the segment from the forecast period of 2021 to 2031 is xx%.



Type Analysis

Processed chicken segment dominated the global market by type and is projected to reach US$ xx billion in 2031 from its previous value of US$ xx billion in 2020. The demand in market is anticipated by the increase in the number of quick-service restaurants with the easy availability and accessibility of processed meat in urban areas. The overall growth rate for the period 2021 to 2031 is projected to be xx%. Processed meat segment is anticipated to witness highest CAGR of xx% during the first half of the forecast period, while the CAGR for second half will be xx%. The growth is due to technological advancements in pork production, higher disposable income of households and growing restaurant industry.



Product Type Analysis

Fresh processed meat segment dominated the global meat, beef and poultry processing market by product type and is projected to reach US$ 730.6 billion in 2031 from its previous value of US$ xx billion in 2020. The growing income of urbanised population with consumers opting for convenient food has fuelled the demand in the global market. The overall growth rate for the period 2021 to 2031 is projected to be xx%. Fresh processed meat segment is anticipated to witness highest CAGR of xx% during the first half of the forecast period, while the CAGR for second half will be xx%.



Meat, Beef and Poultry Processing Market: Type

• Processed Beef

• Processed Chicken

• Processed Meat

• Other meat types



Meat, Beef and Poultry Processing Market: Processing Equipment

• Cutting equipment

• Blending equipment

• Tenderizing equipment

• Filling equipment

• Slicing equipment

• Grinding equipment

• Smoking equipment

• Massaging equipment

• Other types



Meat, Beef and Poultry Processing Market: Product Type

• Fresh processed meat

• Raw cooked meat

• Precooked meat

• Raw fermented sausage

• Cured meat

• Dried meat

• Other product types



