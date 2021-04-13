Isoray Announces the Appointment of Donna Fort as Vice President Sales and Marketing

RICHLAND, Wash., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE American: ISR), a medical technology company and seed brachytherapy innovator, today announced that Donna Fort has been appointed Vice President, Sales and Marketing.

CEO Lori Woods said Fort’s appointment adds key expertise. “I am very excited to welcome Donna to the Isoray team. Donna brings some twenty-five years of experience in driving increased company revenue and in building and leading sales and marketing teams. Donna also brings a keen understanding of radiation therapy sequencing, and combination therapy with oncologic agents including immunotherapy to her role at Isoray.”

Woods concluded, “We believe Donna’s proven dedication to optimizing corporate success will make a valuable contribution as we continue to pursue opportunities to expand Cesium-131 brachytherapy treatment applications throughout the body and build Isoray’s position in our core prostate business.”

Donna Fort’s extensive experience spans both biotechnology and medical device companies with an emphasis in oncology radioactive isotopes and monoclonal antibody technology. Fort has been with five start-up companies, having launched numerous complex multi-disciplinary products, including three radioactive isotopes for cancer.

Fort joins Isoray following nine years with Sirtex Medical, where she held numerous management positions in the U.S. Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing-Asia Pacific. In that capacity, she achieved substantial growth while managing the commercial business in eleven countries. In addition, Fort successfully streamlined efficiencies in the sales process and attained enhanced customer and patient experience by shortening the time to treat.

Fort’s background also includes more than seven years with Johnson & Johnson, where she received numerous sales accolades and was recognized as the top performer in the immunology franchise of Centocor/Janssen. She is a graduate of the Johnson & Johnson Leadership Development Program and was the recipient of numerous leadership team awards.

Commenting on the departure of Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Michael Krachon Woods said, “We appreciate Michael’s service to the Company, and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

