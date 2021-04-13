Limestone® Set to Debut New L-200CC at the Bay Bridge Boat Show

COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Limestone® Boat Company, (“Limestone”) (TSXV: BOAT) a heritage brand recently re-launched with new ownership, ideals and a revamped model line-up, has announced that the first new model introduction to roll off the production line will be debuted and on display at the 2021 Bay Bridge Boat Show – the L-200CC center console. The Bay Bridge Boat Show will be held April 15-18, 2021 in Stevensville, MD.



Dimillo’s on the Chesapeake is the participating dealer representing the Limestone brand during the show and will have the new model on display for the public. Limestone representatives will also be on hand. The model is rigged with a 200 HP Yamaha outboard.

“As we move through the design and production phases of our brand relaunch, it’s exciting to see the first new model completed, and even more exciting to have our first new Limestone model on display for the boat show public,” said Limestone CEO Scott Hanson.

“As we looked to reinvigorate the Limestone L-200CC offering - as well as our entire revitalized model line-up debuting soon as well – we wanted to ensure that we continue to build on our reputation for performance, durability and safety,” added Hanson. “The focus turned to providing arrangements that best aligned with today’s boating lifestyle and improved fishability while out on the water with family and friends. Additionally, as we looked to step up our commitment to outboard power having cut our teeth with coastguard and law enforcement in years past, we’ve integrated several new features such as an ergonomic leaning post with comfortable seating for two, independent flip up bolsters and armrests and many more features and options for the avid fisherman. We also upgraded the console layout with improved functionality, insulated storage, cup holders, and an abundance of space for electronics, accessories and rod storage.”

Limestone, a heritage brand primarily recognized in the northeast United States and parts of Canada for the past 35 years has re-launched with new ownership and ideals under The Limestone® Boat Company. Its revamped model line-up spans 17’-29’ complete with runabouts, cuddies, center and dual consoles with classic day boat and fish arrangements. Limestone models carry forward its renowned dedication to quality, durability & functionality. For more information, visit www.limestoneboats.com.

About Limestone

Limestone is a North American designer and manufacturer of recreational and commercial powerboats. Limestone is a heritage brand with a 35-year legacy, renowned for its timeless design, big water performance, quality manufacturing and durability. Crafted in a centrally located manufacturing facility in Tennessee, Limestone features an evolved and expanded product line that will appeal to a growing number of boaters coast to coast.

Limestone is a brand focused Company, dedicated to the wellbeing of all stakeholders, including our customers, employees and shareholders. It is with great pride that the Company continues to expand the legacy of Limestone boats and its original designer, Mark Ellis of Connecticut. Scott Hanson, Mark Ellis and the Limestone design team have worked diligently to modernize the Limestone configurations, designs, adding outboard power, while maintaining the original hull design that has made the Limestone brand famous for its big water performance. Please visit www.limestoneboats.com to see the new designs.

Cautionary Statements: Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) has in any way passed upon the merits of the contents of this press release and neither of the foregoing entities accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the parties’ current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.