Intelligent Automation in Aerospace & Defence Market Report 2020-2030

Fuel efficiency is one of the main goals for aerospace companies, because only minor changes in fuel usage in aircraft can have a significant effect on the bottom line and pollution of a business. The manufacture of lightweight aircraft parts is now becoming a reality, in combination with 3D printing. The AI-powered devices can help to improve fuel usage in this field. For instance, a machine learning tool has been developed by the French company Safety Line that can optimize pilots’ climbing profiles before each flight. Since an aircraft consumes fuel at the highest rate during the climb phase, considerable fuel savings can be achieved by optimizing this stage. French carrier Air Austral has already adopted the solution for Safety Line and hopes to save up to 6% of fuel during the climbing process.



Drivers

• Artificial intelligence can help in tackling cybersecurity concerns across aerospace & defence industry

• Collaborations and joint ventures of leading startups with established companies to manufacture intelligent automation products

• Implementation of artificial intelligence in aviation helps in reducing cost across the value chain



Challenges

• Artificial intelligence technology replacing human pilots

• Implementation and maintenance of artificial intelligence products is costly

• Stringent safety requirements and data privacy concerns



Key players:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• NVIDIA

• IBM

• Micron

• Samsung

• Xilinx

• Amazon

• Airbus

• Boeing

• General Electric

• Thales

• Lockheed Martin

• Garmin

• SITA

• Iris Automation Inc.

