Global Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market (2020 to 2026) - 5G Wireless Backhaul Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market by Component (Equipment and Services[Designing & Consulting, Integration & Deployment]), Equipment (Microwave, Millimetre Wave, Sub-6 Ghz), Network Technology (5G, 4G, and 3G & 2G), and Region - Global forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Mobile and wireless backhaul market size is expected to grow from USD 9.3 billion in 2020 to USD 15.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period.

The small cell technology enables CSPs to deploy sites in dense locations with smaller coverage but higher capacities, along with reducing the congestion on macro cells. The deployment of small cells will significantly reduce operational costs, which is a driving factor for shifting focus on technology advancement. Hence, with the increasing deployment of small cells and network components, the need for scalable, efficient, and cost-effective backhaul solutions is increasing, and the traction of the mobile and wireless backhaul market has also increased.

By Network technology, the 5G segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By network technology, the 5G segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. 5G can handle higher frequency bands between 30GHz and 300GHz. The higher frequencies enable wider channel bandwidths at the access but also result in smaller cell size. 5G is said to reach speeds that are 20 times faster than 4G LTE, theoretically achieving speeds of 20GB per second. The advent of 5G has driven mobile operators to strive for more network capacity, latency reduction, and the need to deliver an enhanced user experience.

By Equipment, the Microwave segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Microwave equipment is expected to hold the largest market size. Microwave equipment holds a major portion of the total mobile and wireless backhaul equipment market. Factors, such as reduced TCO and faster deployment, lead to the rise in microwave equipment deployment. Being a cost-effective choice in place of fiber, mobile operators using microwave backhaul equipment are deploying solutions for increasing capacity to provide cost-effective, high capacity backhaul solutions.

By region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific (APAC) market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Government initiatives to promote the digital infrastructure are responsible for driving the adoption of high-performance and high-capacity backhaul solutions in the region. In APAC, the real opportunity for backhaul deployments lies particularly in regions where there are high utilization of 4G and 5G networks. This, in turn, provides tremendous opportunities for mobile and wireless backhaul vendors as there are huge amounts of data that require to be backhauled and with the least amount of latency. The major contributors to the APAC mobile and wireless backhaul market are China and Japan.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market

4.2 Market in North America, by Component

4.3 Market in Europe, by Component

4.4 Market in Asia-Pacific, by Component

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in Mobile Subscriber Count

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Small Cells

5.2.1.3 Success of 4G and 5G

5.2.1.4 Need for Lower Total Cost of Ownership

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Spectrum Crunch

5.2.2.2 Case-By-Case Examination Before Certain Deployments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 5G Wireless Backhaul

5.2.3.2 6 Ghz Spectrum Band

5.2.3.3 Rise in Demand for Network Connectivity to Implement Internet of Things

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Latency Requirements

5.2.4.2 Health Issues Related to Microwave

5.3 Case Study Analysis

5.3.1 Case Study 1: At&T Helped Armstrong's Cricket Farm

5.3.2 Case Study 2: Dragonwave-X Helped Choice Wireless Establish High Capacity Mobile Networks in United States Virgin Islands

5.3.3 Case Study 2: Mimosa Boosted Backhaul Capacity at Tnb Telecom

5.3.4 Case Study 4: Ericsson Helped Telstra Deploy Australia's First 5G Network

5.3.5 Case Study 5: Hughes Deploys Cellular Backhaul Over Satellite in Democratic Republic of Congo

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Wireless Backhaul Technologies

5.4.2.1 Mmwave

5.4.2.2 Sub-6Ghz

5.4.2.3 Microwave

5.4.3 5G

5.4.4 Software-Defined Networking

5.4.5 Internet of Things

5.4.6 Network Slicing in Transport Network

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.5.1 Wireless Backhaul Equipment Vendors

5.5.2 Cloud Vendors (Sdn Solution Providers)

5.5.3 Mobile Transport Solution Providers

5.5.4 End-users

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 COVID-19 Market Outlook for Mobile and Wireless Backhaul

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Patent Analysis

6 Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Components: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Components: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Equipment

6.3 Services

7 Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market, by Equipment

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Equipment: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Equipment: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Microwave Equipment

7.3 Millimeter Wave Equipment

7.4 Sub-6 Ghz Equipment

8 Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market, by Service

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Services: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Designing and Consulting

8.3 Integration and Deployment

8.4 Support and Maintenance

9 Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market, by Network Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Network Technology: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Network Technology: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 3G and 2G

9.3 4G

9.4 5G

10 Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.4 Europe

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Key Market Developments

11.3.1 New Product Launches

11.3.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

11.4 Historical Revenue Analysis

11.5 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players

11.6 Ranking of Key Players in Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market, 2020

11.7 Company Evaluation Matrix

11.7.1 Star

11.7.2 Emerging Leader

11.7.3 Pervasive

11.7.4 Participant

11.7.5 Product Portfolio Analysis of Top Players

11.8 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Overview

11.8.1 Progressive Companies

11.8.2 Responsive Companies

11.8.3 Dynamic Companies

11.8.4 Starting Blocks

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Ericsson

12.1.2 Huawei

12.1.3 Nokia

12.1.4 NEC

12.1.5 ZTE

12.1.6 Fujitsu

12.1.7 Broadcom

12.1.8 Ceragon

12.1.9 Aviat Networks

12.1.10 SIAE

12.1.11 Proxim Wireless

12.1.12 Intracom Telecom

12.1.13 Ar Rf/Microwave Instrumentation

12.1.14 Redline

12.1.15 Dragonwave-X

12.1.16 E-Band

12.1.17 Cbng

12.1.18 Radwin

12.1.19 Cablefree

12.1.20 Commscope

12.2 Other Players

12.2.1 CCS

12.2.2 Siklu

12.2.3 Blu Wireless

12.2.4 Fastback

12.2.5 Eravant

12.2.6 Blinq

12.2.7 EC System

13 Adjacent/Related Markets

13.1 5G Infrastructure Market

13.1.1 Market Definition

13.1.2 Limitations of the Study

13.1.3 Market Overview

13.1.4 5G Infrastructure Market, by Communication Infrastructure

13.1.5 5G Infrastructure Market, by Region

13.2 LTE and 5G Broadcast Market

13.2.1 Market Definition

13.2.2 Limitations of the Study

13.2.3 Market Overview

13.2.4 LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, by Technology

13.2.5 LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, by Region

14 Appendix

14.1 Discussion Guide

14.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

14.3 Available Customizations

