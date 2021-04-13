New York, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharma Contract Sales Market Forecast 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058517/?utm_source=GNW



The global pharma contract sales market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2019, the contract detailing segment held 76% of the global pharma contract sales market.



How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.



In this brand new 244-page report you will receive 77 tables and 62 figures– all unavailable elsewhere.



The 244-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global pharma contract sales market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.



By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.



Report Scope



• Global Pharma Contract Sales Market forecasts from 2020-2030



• Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for pharma contract sales market, our investigation shows forecasts to 2030 for the following submarket by leading services:

• Contract detailing (personal promotion/field sales)

• Contract non-personal promotion, with further sub-forecasting for teledetailing, eDetailing and others

• Medical education services

• Sample management services



• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for pharma contract sales market by therapeutic segments:

• Cardiovascular disease

• Metabolic disorders

• Oncology

• Other



• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2030 for these regional and national markets:

• US

• Japan

• EU5: Germany, UK, France, Italy and Spain

• BRIC: China, India, Brazil and Russia



The US, Japan, EU5 and BRIC markets are further segmented by therapeutic segments and leading services



• Our study discusses the SWOT and STEP factors of the global pharma contract sales market



• Our study also discusses factors that will drive and restrain the global pharma contract sales market



• Our study discusses issues affecting the pharma contract sales industry and market:

• Outsourced and in-house sales reps – trends and emerging sales models, including multiple channels (multichannel marketing to medical professionals)

• Services CSOs offer and benefits to drug companies outsourcing medical sales

• Maturing brands and product launches, including flexibility in field sales teams

• Legislation and new market access requirements for pharma sales representatives

• Changes to online marketing and potential for IT technologies Risk-sharing agreements

• Key account management (KAM) and medical science liaison (MSL)



• This report discusses the leading companies in pharma contract sales:

• Apodi

• CMIC

• inVentiv Health (Syneos Health)

• IQVIA

• Marvecs

• OnCall, LLC

• Publicis Healthcare Communications Group

• Sofip

• Star Healthcare

• UDG Healthcare



• Key questions answered by this report:

• How much is the global pharma contract sales market currently worth, and how much will it be worth during the period 2020-2030?

• What are the leading therapeutic submarkets from 2020-2030?

• What are the leading services submarkets from 2020-2030?

• What are the leading national markets and the leading emerging markets from 2020-2030? What are the regulatory landscapes in these nations?

• What are the main trends that will shape this market over the next ten years, and the main drivers and restraints?

• Who are the leading CSOs in this market?



This study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the global pharma contract sales market. You find data, trends and predictions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058517/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________