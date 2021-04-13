English Finnish

OP Corporate Bank plc

Stock exchange release

13 April 2021 at 3.30 pm EEST

OP Corporate Bank plc’s notice in relation to the redemption of its Non-cumulative Perpetual Capital Securities (XS0213603177)

On 26 March 2021, OP Corporate Bank plc (the “Issuer”) announced through a stock exchange release that it will redeem on 12 April 2021 its EUR 50,000,000 Non-cumulative Perpetual Capital Securities (ISIN: XS0213603177) (the “Instruments”) originally issued in 2005 and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange plc.

Pursuant to the terms of the Instruments, a notice was sent to holders of the Instruments via the international central securities depositories on 3 March 2021. However, some holders of the Instruments may not have received this notice of the redemption and potentially traded in the Instruments in the period 3 March 2021 to 25 March 2021.

In order to clarify the circumstances of the matter and any possible compensation, if relevant, the Issuer invites any former holders of Instruments who were not aware of the redemption and who sold Instruments between 3 March 2021 and 25 March 2021 to contact OP Financial Group’s Investor Relations:

Sanna Eriksson, Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 252 2517

sanna.eriksson(a)op.fi

OP Corporate Bank plc is part of Finland’s largest financial services group, OP Financial Group. OP Corporate Bank and OP Mortgage Bank are responsible for OP's funding in money and capital markets. As laid down in the applicable law, OP Corporate Bank, OP Mortgage Bank, their parent company OP Cooperative and other OP Financial Group member credit institutions are ultimately jointly and severally liable for each other’s debts and commitments. OP Corporate Bank acts as OP Financial Group's central bank.