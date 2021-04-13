Unisync Extends Trading In Its Common Shares to the OTCQX

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (TSX:"UNI") (“Unisync") (OTCQX: “USYNF”) is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol USYNF effective today. The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 11,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of Unisync to U.S. investors who can now find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/USYNF/quote.



The OTCQX Best Market provides value and convenience to U.S. investors, brokers and institutions seeking to trade USYNF. The OTCQX Best Market is OTC Markets Group's premier market for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

"We are pleased to add to our expansion into the US with a listing on the OTCQX Best Markets platform. This will make it easier for our U.S. employees and investors to invest in Unisync by reducing the requirement of having a Canadian trading account," confirmed Douglas F Good, Executive Chairman of Unisync. “We are excited about this cost effective way to compliment our listing on the TSX, Canada’s premier stock exchange, with a listing on the OTC Markets Group's premier trading platform.”

B. Riley Securities acted as Unisync's OTCQX sponsor. B. Riley Securities, Inc. is a full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc., based in Los Angeles with offices across the United States, providing corporate finance, research, sales and trading services.

About Unisync

Unisync is a broad-based vertically integrated North American enterprise with exceptional capabilities in garment design, domestic manufacturing, and off-shore outsourcing, including state-of-the-art web based B2B ordering, distribution, and program management systems. Unisync operates through two business units: Unisync Group Limited and 90% owned Peerless Garments LP which has been producing operational uniforms and accessories to Canada’s Armed Forces and others for over 50 years.

The Unisync Group is a leading provider of full-service, managed apparel programs for major corporations and government-related entities with a broad-based geographical footprint across Canada. In early 2019 Unisync expanded this footprint into the US marketplace through the establishment of a distribution and service facility in Henderson, Nevada, and a sales and a service facility in Farmingdale, New Jersey. Our core business is comprised of state-of-the-art eCommerce based B2B/C custom online ordering and program management systems for our long-term contracted tactical and imagewear clients and their employees. In addition, we recently launched Tactical Gear Experts, a B2C eCommerce portal which can be accessed at https://tacticalgearexperts.com/.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Douglas F Good, Executive Chairman

Investor relations contact:

Telephone: 778-370-1725 or Email dgood@unisyncgroup.com