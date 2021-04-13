Worksport Ltd to Present at Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (OTC: WKSP) (or the “Company”) a developer and manufacturer of high quality, modular, and attractively priced tonneau covers and solar-powered systems for light-duty trucks, today announced that Steven Rossi, Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of Worksport at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference on April 22, 2021 at 10:10 am. Following the presentation and Q&A session, Rossi will be speaking at a panel discussion titled Emerging Innovations and the Companies Behind Them at 1:00pm. This panel will highlight companies pushing for a paradigm shift in the way our economy functions to create sustainable value.



Investors interested in attending the virtual conference and listening to the presentation and panel discussion via webcast, should register visiting https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/clean-tech/ . For more information regarding the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please email investors@worksport.com or your Benzinga representative directly.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (currently OTCQB: WKSP) develops and manufactures high quality, modular, and attractively priced tonneau covers and solar-powered systems for light-duty trucks such as the Sierra, Silverado, Canyon, RAM, Ford F-Series, et al. and consumer-oriented adventures & purposes, where portable energy is a necessity. Available soon to pre-order, the modular, redefining Worksport TerraVis™ tonneau cover system is being mindfully designed for the jobsite contractor and off-road, light-duty trucker, for work and play, to sustainably supply extra energy for those additional miles. Expected to launch by end of year 2021, its allied TerraVis COR™ mobile energy storage system (ESS), will be another redefining product targeted for vacationers, second-home owners, and campers. Plans are also being constructed to expand with grid micro-charging stations to provide convenience and efficiency in recharging to smaller form-factor EVs. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com and www.goterravis.com .

