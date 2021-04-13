SalMar - Successful placement of new senior unsecured green bonds

English Norwegian

Kverva, 13 April 2021. SalMar ASA has successfully completed a new senior unsecured green bond issue of NOK 3,500 million with maturity 22 January 2027. The transaction was significantly oversubscribed. The bonds have a coupon of 3 months NIBOR + 1.35% per annum and settlement date is set to 22 April 2021.

Danske Bank, DNB Markets and Nordea acted as Joint Lead Managers and Green Bond Advisors in connection with the bond issue.

An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

Trine Sæther Romuld, CFO & COO

trine.romuld@salmar.no, +47 991 63 632

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

hakon.husby@salmar.no, +47 936 30 449

About SalMar

SalMar is one of the world's largest and most efficient producers of farmed salmon. The Group has farming operations in Central Norway, Northern Norway and Iceland, as well as substantial harvesting and secondary processing operations in Norway, at InnovaMar in Frøya and Vikenco in Aukra. SalMar also owns 50 per cent of the shares in Scottish Sea Farms Ltd.

See www.salmar.no for more information about the company.