ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Monday 12 April 2021:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1036.5p

- including income, 1039.9p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1024.6p

- including income, 1028.0p

