Insights on the Directory, Mailing List and Other Publishers Global Market to 2030 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global directory, mailing list, and other publishers market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global directory, mailing list, and other publishers market is expected to grow from $28. 74 billion in 2020 to $31. 02 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7. 9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $34. 76 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for directory, mailing list, and other publishers? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Directory, Mailing List, and Other Publishers market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider directory, mailing list, and other publishers market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The directory, mailing list, and other publishers market section of the report gives context. It compares the directory, mailing list, and other publishers market with other segments of the print media market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, directory, mailing list, and other publishers indicators comparison.

Major companies in the directory, mailing list and other publishers market include Thomson Reuters; Nielsen Holdings; YP Holdings LLC; Dex Media Inc. and Gannett.



The directory, mailing list and other publishers market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that publish directories, mailing lists, and collections or compilations of fact. These establishments may publish directories and mailing lists in print or electronic form. The products are typically protected in their selection, arrangement and/or presentation. Examples are lists of mailing addresses, telephone directories, directories of businesses, collections or compilations of proprietary drugs or legal case results, compilations of public records, etc. The directory, mailing list and other publishers market is segmented into directory and mailing list and other publishers.



North America was the largest region in the global directory, mailing list, and other publishers market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 37% of the global directory, mailing list, and other publishers market. Africa was the smallest region in the global directory, mailing list, and other publishers market.



Directory, Mailing List, and Other Publishers market is currently experiencing significant transformations with the advent of new technologies. These are providing a multitude of new platforms to disseminate the content in innovative ways. Publishers of directories and mailing list have changed their distribution approaches by introducing digital offerings and services which can cater for the needs of the consumers.



