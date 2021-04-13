New York, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bioprocess Optimisation & Digital Biomanufacturing Market Forecast to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06058511/?utm_source=GNW



The global market for bioprocess optimisation and digital biomanufacturing was valued to be $29.7bn in 2019 and is valued to reach $68.9bn by 2029.



Report Scope



• Global Bioprocess Optimization and Digital Biomanufacturing market forecast from 2019-2029



• Global Bioprocess Optimization and Digital Biomanufacturing submarket forecasts from 2019-2029 covering:

• Manufacturing technologies

• Analytical and process control techniques

• Software



Global Bioprocess and Digital Biomanufacturing regional and national market forecasts from 2019-2029 covering:

• North America: US, Canada, Mexico

• Europe: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Sweden and Ireland

• Asia-Pacific: Japan, Korea, Singapore, China and India

• ROW



• Profiles of the leading Bioprocess and Biomanufacturing companies:

• ABB group

• Applied Materials Inc

• Applikon BV Biotechnology

• Agilient Technologies

• Danaher Corporation

• Eppendorf

• GE Healthcare

• Honeywell International Inc

• Hitachi High Technologies

• MilliporeSigma (a Merck Lifesciences Company)

• And many others



Information on current developments, current advancements and current key approvals in the field of Global Bioprocess Optimization and Digital Biomanufacturing



• The content of each profile differs, depending on the organization. In general, a profile gives the following information:

• An overview and analysis of the company

• A portfolio of the company’s marketed product and product pipeline

• Financial Information

• Revenue forecast from 2019 – 2029

• Recent developments

• Future Outlook



• This report discusses factors that drive and restrain the Global Bioprocess Optimization and Digital Biomanufacturing market forecast.



This study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the top Global Bioprocess Optimisation companies. You find data, trends and predictions.

